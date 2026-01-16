More Protein for the New Year and New Better-for-You

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Cheese Curds provide 30 grams of Protein per 5oz pack, perfect for the New Year

ELLSWORTH, Wis., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is proud to announce that their award-winning and convenient cheese curds are increasingly available to help consumers who have set New Years resolutions to eat more protein as part of a healthier lifestyle and diet.

As reported by Circana, 23% or an estimated 30 million U.S. Households, are using GLP1 medications to lose weight or treat diabetes, and these consumers are seeking more Protein in their diet in an effort to live a healthier lifestyle.

Ellsworth Natural Cheddar Cheese Curds

Fortunately, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery has one of the perfect solutions for consumers who are trying to cut back on high sugar or high carbohydrate foods and snacks but want a tasty wholesome dairy snack that is a good source of protein.

Ellsworth Natural Cheese Curds have 6 grams of Protein for every 1oz serving which is prominently called out on the recently redesigned package design. This means the most popular hearty-snack size 5oz Pouch packs a Total of 30 grams of Protein, making it a Good Source of Protein* according to FDA standards. Even better, these Cheese Curds come in 8 Flavors including:

Natural White Cheddar Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds

Ranch Cheddar Cheese Curds

Cajun Cheddar Cheese Curds

Hickory Bacon Cheddar Cheese Curds

Hot Buffalo Cheddar Cheese Curds

Dill Pickle Cheddar Cheese Curds

Taco Cheddar Cheese Curds

Furthermore, Ellsworth will launch 3 New Flavors later this year:

Pizza Cheddar Cheese Curds

Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese Curds

Sour Cream & Onion Cheddar Cheese Curds

According to Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery's CEO, Kevin Pieh states "we are the #1 Brand of Refrigerated Retail Cheese Curds in the U.S., based on Circana data, and are recognized as the Gold Standard in Cheese Curds. In fact, the village of Ellsworth, where our curds are produced, is officially recognized as the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin".

Continues Pieh "in addition to being a great snack, Cheese Curds provide a good source of protein as real food. Ellsworth Natural Cheddar Cheese Curds are made as part of the natural cheese-making process, except we catch the curds before they normally get pressed to make traditional cheese. We make so many curds that we have a special manufacturing facility in Ellsworth, WI that focuses on this process."

Nutrition experts agree that Cheese Curds are a good source of protein and convenient snack. Registered Dietitian and culinary nutritionist Laura Ali says "Cheese Curds such as Ellsworth Natural Cheese Curds are a high-quality protein with 6 grams per 1oz serving and 30 grams per 5oz package, making them a good source of protein*. They are also a good source of calcium*, and most varieties have no added sugar. This makes them a great snack option and better choice than many other packaged snack foods." Ali suggests "in addition to snacking, try adding them to salads, wraps or scrambled eggs for a delicious protein boost."

Pieh states "Cheese Curds are well known in the Midwest and our goal is to get the word out to the rest of the U.S. about how great a Cheese Curd is. Not only how great they taste but also how we're working with retailers across the country to make them more readily available. Fortunately, we have a great story and retailers beyond the Midwest are starting to add them Nationally to their Deli and Dairy sections. As demand for our Cheese Curds continues to grow, our farmer-owned cooperative is positioned to support that growth."

About Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is owned by 180 family dairy farms and has been operating for 115 years. It is most well-known for its award-winning Natural Cheese Curds and is the #1 Refrigerated Retail Brand of Cheese Curds in the U.S.. Its Cheese Curds are so popular that Ellsworth, WI has been designated the Cheese Curd Capital. Ellsworth also makes award-winning Specialty Natural Block Cheeses such as its Habanero Ghost Pepper Jack, and Premium Pasteurized Process Cheeses and Spreads. It has manufacturing facilities in Ellsworth, Menomonie, and New London, Wisconsin.

* Ellsworth Cheese Curds are a Good Source of Protein and Calcium. See the nutrition facts for further information on saturated fat content.

Media Contact:

Steve Weigel

Communications Director

763.350.0573

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery