Ellsworth to Sell Fresh Cheese Curds at the Minnesota State Fair

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, a leader in Cheese Curds, will sell its famous Fresh Cheese Curds at the Minnesota State Fair for the first time

ELLSWORTH, Wis., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is proud to announce that, as part of its sponsorship of the Food Building at the Minnesota State Fair, its famous fresh cheese curds will be available for sale for the first time at the Minnesota State Fair to be held in St. Paul from August 27- September 7.

Ellsworth Creamery State Fair Fresh and Natural Cheese Curds

Ellsworth has been a leading supplier of fresh cheese curds to concession stands that batter and deep fry them for the State Fair for years, but for the first time it will be offering pre-packaged Made Fresh for the Fair Pouches for sale at the State Fair. These special 2oz Pouches will be available exclusively at Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery's sponsor booth, located on Underwood Street just west of the Food Building. The Fresh Cheese Curd Pouches will be available for purchase in 6 delicious Flavors: Natural Cheddar, Garlic, Pizza, Jalapeno, Ranch, and Dill Pickle.

These Made Fresh for the Fair Cheese Curd Pouches are perfect for consumers who are looking for a wholesome dairy snack at the State Fair. In addition to being a great tasting snack these Cheese Curd Pouches are a good source of protein, delivering 12 grams of Protein per 2oz Pouch.

"Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery has a great farm cooperative history and makes high quality cheeses, and we are proud to be the sponsor of the popular Minnesota State Fair Food Building and an exhibitor in 2026," says Kevin Pieh, CEO of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery.

Ellsworth is a leader in Cheese Curds. According to Kevin Pieh "we are the #1 Brand of Refrigerated Retail Cheese Curds in the U.S., based on Circana data, and are recognized as the Gold Standard in Cheese Curds. In fact, the village of Ellsworth, where our curds are produced, is officially recognized as the Cheese Curd Capital".

Continues Pieh "Cheese Curds are a long-standing tradition at Ellsworth. They are made as part of the natural cheese-making process, except we catch the curds before they normally get pressed to make traditional cheese. Our manufacturing facility in Ellsworth, WI is specifically designed for this process in order to meet consumer demand. We encourage everyone to come out to the Minnesota State Fair and enjoy our cheese curds, whether deep fried or our new special Made Fresh for the Fair Cheese Curd Pouches."

About Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is owned by 180 family dairy farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin and has been operating for over 115 years. It is most well-known for its award-winning Natural Cheese Curds and is the #1 Refrigerated Retail Brand of Cheese Curds in the U.S. and a leading supplier of Fresh Cheese Curds to Restaurants and Foodservice operators. Its Cheese Curds are so popular that Ellsworth, WI has been designated the Cheese Curd Capital. Ellsworth also makes award-winning Specialty Natural Block Cheeses such as its Habanero Ghost Pepper Jack, and Premium Pasteurized Process Cheeses and Spreads. It has manufacturing facilities in Ellsworth, Menomonie, and New London, Wisconsin.

Media Contact: John Loehr, [email protected]

SOURCE Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery