Ellucian Expands Strategic Partnership with D2L

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced an expanded partnership with D2L, a global learning innovation technology leader. Based on customer demand, the organizations will extend their existing technology partnership to be inclusive of enhanced go-to-market capabilities to better serve customers.

As today's higher education institutions recognize the evolving needs of students, faculty and staff, an integrated experience across technology providers is essential. Through their existing API integrations, Ellucian ERP/SIS platforms and D2L Brightspace automatically synchronize user, course and enrollment updates across systems in real-time and in bulk for hundreds of customers. A stronger partnership between Ellucian and D2L will make it easier for more colleges and universities to integrate their LMS and ERP/SIS platforms, ensuring a streamlined experience beginning with the sales process through to implementation and support.

"Ellucian's open SaaS Platform was designed to support the unique and ever-evolving needs of higher education. With seamless integrations to Brightspace, Ellucian customers can link essential data to inform decision-making across all facets of the higher education experience," said Steve Harris, Chief Revenue Officer, Ellucian. "Building on our longstanding partnership with D2L, our expanded agreement demonstrates our commitment to open and extensible technology platforms and will make it easier for institutions to secure the greatest value from their investments."

"D2L is committed to delivering an integrated teaching and learning experience that enables the exchange of student information that is designed to drive collaboration, personalization and engagement," said Puneet Arora, Chief Revenue Officer at D2L. "We're delighted to expand our partnership with Ellucian, a leader in student information systems, and further enhance our powerful learning innovation platform, which currently enables more than 1,800 applications and technologies. I know our customers and partners will benefit greatly from our enhanced ecosystem that unites people, processes, data and technology to create highly personalized learning experiences."



