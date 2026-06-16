Ellucian Honored in Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards

Key highlights:

Ellucian Student, higher ed's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle, was recognized by Fast Company for its lifelong learning capability, which leverages AI to connect education pathways to workforce outcomes.

The award underscores Ellucian's commitment to helping institutions expand access to workforce-relevant education and career-connected learning opportunities.

Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards recognize organizations and innovations making an impact on society through creativity, technology, and measurable results.

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has been named an honoree in Fast Company's 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards, which recognize organizations, products, and initiatives creating meaningful impact through innovation. The company was recognized for its lifelong learning capability within Ellucian Student, higher education's complete solution that powers the end-to-end student lifecycle. Powered by AI, the capability helps institutions connect continuing education and workforce development programs to workforce needs, enabling learners to build relevant skills, pursue career-aligned pathways, and continue learning throughout their lives.

"Learning today extends far beyond a traditional degree, creating new opportunities for individuals to grow, adapt, and achieve their goals throughout their lives," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian Student is built to support every learner's journey — from enrollment through graduation and beyond. Its lifelong learning capability uses AI to help institutions connect education to workforce opportunity, making learning more personalized, accessible, and aligned to evolving career needs. We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for helping institutions unlock new pathways for lifelong success."

Recognized for Driving Meaningful Impact

Now in its ninth year, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards honor innovative organizations and solutions that combine creativity, technology, and measurable impact to address major societal challenges and create positive change. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society. This year's awards highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories.

"The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration — they're a measure of real-world impact," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief, Fast Company. "This year's honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor."

As workforce needs continue to evolve, institutions are increasingly looking for new ways to help learners gain in-demand skills, reskill for changing careers, and pursue education beyond traditional degree pathways. Lifelong learning bridges the gap between education and workforce opportunity.

Helping Learners Prepare for What's Next

Lifelong learning helps institutions connect continuing education and workforce development programs to real-world career outcomes. Powered by AI, it:

Maps curriculum to workforce skill demands.

Delivers personalized learning recommendations based on career goals.

Helps learners visualize progress toward skills and career advancement.

The result is a more connected learning experience that helps institutions better serve learners, strengthen workforce alignment, and support success across a lifetime of learning.

To see the full list of winners, visit: https://www.fastcompany.com/world-changing-ideas/list

To learn more about Ellucian's lifelong learning capability, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/products/student/lifelong-learning

WHAT IS FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts:

Greg Giangrande, Chief Marketing Officer

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Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

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SOURCE Ellucian