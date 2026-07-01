Ellucian Advancement Launches in the United Kingdom, Delivering AI-Powered Alumni Engagement and Fundraising for Universities

Key Highlights:

Ellucian Advancement is now available in the United Kingdom, providing a purpose-built platform for alumni engagement, fundraising, and advancement operations.

The capability helps universities strengthen alumni relationships and grow philanthropic income through AI-powered engagement, automation, and analytics.

Universities can connect alumni, donor, and institutional data in a single platform to improve fundraising performance, operational efficiency, and strategic decision-making.

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of Ellucian Advancement in the United Kingdom. Purpose-built for higher education, Ellucian Advancement strengthens alumni relationships and streamlines engagement, communications, and giving — helping universities raise profiles, build community, and grow long-term income with confidence. Through AI-powered personalisation, real-time reporting and analytics, workflow automation, and connected alumni experiences, institutions can scale advancement efforts while reducing administrative burden.

As institutions across the UK face increasing pressure to diversify revenue streams, deepen alumni engagement, and demonstrate impact, Ellucian Advancement provides modern capabilities that help advancement teams operate more efficiently while building stronger, more meaningful relationships with alumni and supporters.

"We're proud to bring Ellucian Advancement to universities across the United Kingdom at a time when advancement is becoming increasingly important to institutional sustainability," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "By bringing together engagement, fundraising, and reporting capabilities in one experience, institutions can gain greater visibility into supporter activity, identify opportunities earlier, and better demonstrate the impact of their advancement programmes."

End-to-End Alumni Relations and Fundraising Support

Many advancement teams continue to manage alumni engagement, fundraising activities, and supporter information across multiple systems and manual processes, making it difficult to personalise communications, identify engagement opportunities, and demonstrate fundraising performance.

Ellucian Advancement helps institutions strengthen alumni relationships and streamline advancement operations through capabilities that:

Employ AI Assistants to improve personalisation across alumni communications, event outreach, reunion campaigns, donor acknowledgements, newsletters, and other engagement activities.

Improve alumni connectivity by enabling alumni to register for events, participate in mentoring schemes, view opportunities, and make donations through a unified branded experience.

Empower data-driven decisions with real-time reporting and analytics, helping institutions identify opportunities earlier, tailor communication, and maintain long-term engagement.

Enable greater extensibility by connecting institutional and third-party data through an expanding library of no-code connectors.

Democratise business processes through workflow automation that accelerates tasks and approvals while reducing manual administrative effort.

Built for Connected Advancement

For institutions leveraging Ellucian Student, advancement teams can benefit from stronger connections between student and alumni information, helping create a more complete view of engagement across the learner lifecycle. This connected approach enables institutions to create more meaningful interactions, strengthen stewardship efforts, and support lifelong relationships with alumni and supporters.

Availability

Ellucian Advancement is available immediately for universities across the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Ellucian Advancement, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/en-gb/products/student/advancement

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

Greg Giangrande, Chief Marketing Officer

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Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

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SOURCE Ellucian