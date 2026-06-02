Elly Launches AI Sourcer, Bringing Conversational Sourcing and Outreach Into One Hiring System

New capabilities allow companies to source, engage, and manage recruiting in one platform—or work with Elly's team to accelerate hiring.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elly, an AI-native recruiting platform, today announced the official launch of AI Sourcer, a conversational sourcing and outreach workflow built directly into Elly. AI Sourcer combines chat-based candidate search, contextual candidate ranking, and integrated outreach campaigns in a single system designed to reduce the manual work involved in sourcing and engaging candidates.

While many sourcing tools offer outreach features, teams still rely on separate systems to move candidates from sourcing to hire. Sourcing, outreach, and evaluation are often spread across disconnected tools, making hiring harder to manage and maintain across roles.

AI Sourcer combines conversational candidate search, context-aware ranking, and integrated outreach campaigns. Post this

AI Sourcer includes multi-step outreach sequences across email and LinkedIn, along with analytics to track engagement. Recruiters can describe roles conversationally and refine searches naturally instead of relying on complex filters and boolean strings.

"Elly isn't just about finding candidates," said Kristen Habacht, CEO of Elly. "It's about managing recruiting in one place. Most recruiting teams still stitch together LinkedIn, outreach tools, spreadsheets, and ATS workflows just to run sourcing. We built AI Sourcer so teams can source and hire in one connected workflow."

In addition to self-serve access to AI Sourcer, companies can work with Elly's recruiting team to run sourcing workflows on their behalf. Elly combines AI-powered sourcing and outreach with recruiter-led screening and evaluation to help teams solve top-of-funnel hiring faster.

This approach has proven especially valuable for early-stage companies, where hiring is often still founder-led. Instead of adopting multiple tools or hiring a recruiter too early, teams can get recruiting workflows in place quickly in a system they can continue using as they grow.

"Early-stage teams don't need more recruiting infrastructure, they need hiring to work," added Kristen Habacht.

Get access to AI Sourcer at elly.ai.

About Elly

Elly is an AI-native recruiting platform that helps companies manage recruiting in one connected workflow. By combining AI Sourcer, AI Interviewer, and an AI-native ATS in a single system, Elly enables teams to source, engage, evaluate, and manage candidates without stitching together multiple tools. Companies can use Elly directly or work with Elly's recruiting team for AI-assisted recruiting support.

Contact:

Meg Gowell

[email protected]

SOURCE Recruit Tech Labs dba Elly