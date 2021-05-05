ELM Foods Launches New Digital Destination for Plant-Based Groceries

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELM Foods launched this week in Los Angeles with an online grocery service that makes it easier to eat a sustainable, healthy, plant-based diet. ELM offers a new way to shop for groceries that is recipe and meal focused, but more flexible than a traditional meal kit.

The grocery industry is shifting market share towards online, with online grocery expected to exceed $100 billion by the end of 2021. In addition to this larger shift in grocery spend, six times more consumers eat plant-based diets in 2021 than in 2014, and over 25% of Americans are trying to reduce their consumption of animal products.

"This is a once in a generation shift in spending habits, it's the responsibility of food companies to use this opportunity to drive healthy and sustainable change," says Joel Jackson, Co-Founder and CEO at ELM Foods. "ELM is building a grocery service that aligns with customer values, allowing us to accelerate what we believe is a necessary shift in American food habits and the industry."

ELM makes weekly grocery trips easier by

* Allowing customers to shop for groceries the way they use them, in meals.

* Offering intelligent suggestions for what to eat based on understanding customers' habits and preferences

* Curating recipes and products that align with a commitment to sustainability and healthy food

About ELM Foods: ELM Foods is a new online market using intelligent re-ordering and recipe-driven shopping to make it easier to eat a sustainable, plant-based diet. Founded in 2020, the company is on a mission to create a more sustainable food system by helping customers turn meatless mondays into meatless most days. ELM was founded by Joel Jackson and Melissa Williams, both alumni of Jessica Alba's Honest Company. ELM is currently delivering in West Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://www.elmfoods.com

