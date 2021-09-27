Elm Street Technology Acquires Austin-based Digital Marketing Company Outboundengine

"Elm Street Technology and OutboundEngine share a similar vision and culture, which we are confident will make this a powerful combination," said Prem Luthra, President and CEO of Elm Street Technology. "Both of our companies are striving to create a streamlined, simplified user experience for the real estate community and complementary industries. Joining forces allows us to collectively focus our attention on creating a true 'one-stop shop' for all aspects of real estate marketing and productivity."

Elm Street Technology's Elevate platform, which aims to maximize real estate professionals' business efficiency by providing a single vendor and point of contact, is currently used by tens of thousands of real estate agents, teams and brokerages across the United States and Canada. Elevate offers a variety of seamlessly-integrated tools including IDX websites, lead generation services, CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, transaction management, recruiting and retention campaigns and more, all backed by comprehensive customer support and training.

"We are in a time of sweeping digital change and customer-focused product evolution," stated Marc Pickren, CEO of OutboundEngine. "OutboundEngine's ability to align with a progressive and forward-thinking company like Elm Street Technology will empower us to evolve our products and services at an aggressive pace that's never been seen in the real estate sector."

"Not only does OutboundEngine's tech stack add an additional layer of opportunity for our current real estate client-base, they also are focused on servicing a larger audience segment such as mortgage and lending," adds Prem Luthra. "As we expand more aggressively into these markets in 2022, an alliance between our organizations was an obvious choice and we're thrilled to welcome the entire team into the Elm Street Technology story."

Early in 2020, Elm Street Technology announced a strategic partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare. This partnership has enabled Elm Street Technology to accelerate its organic growth and to pursue strategic acquisitions. OutboundEngine is the tenth acquisition for Elm Street Technology since the company's founding in 2016. Past acquisitions have included companies such as VoicePad, FlowROI, IDX Broker, eMerge, AgentJet, Listingbook, RLS2000, Morris Marketing / IXACTContact, and Consolidated Knowledge.

About Elm Street Technology, LLC:

Elm Street Technology offers a growing portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services with the goal of providing one vendor and one point of contact, fully fused into one singular platform – Elevate - to capture and nurture more leads into closed business. Elevate allows busy real estate professionals the ability to streamline and automate their marketing and day-to-day business objectives by offering high-end IDX websites, lead generation tools, a powerful CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention tools, and more. For more information, please visit tryelevate.com .

About OutboundEngine:

Based in Austin, Texas, OutboundEngine is focused on helping businesses grow by making online marketing simple and easy for everyone. The company's SaaS platform automates email marketing, social media posting, online review collection and more for over 10,000 customers. Founded in 2012, OutboundEngine is ranked No. 95 on the Inc. 5000 and has been consistenly named a top workplace in Austin. For more information, please visit outboundengine.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC:



About Aquiline

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare. The firm had $6.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit https://www.aquiline.com/ .

