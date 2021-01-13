Elm Street Technology Acquires Flow ROI, Bringing Transaction Management Capabilities To Elevate

"Our customers have been asking us to add transaction management to round out Elevate's solutions portfolio," said Prem Luthra, President and CEO of Elm Street Technology. "After extensively evaluating companies and software in this space, Flow ROI was the clear choice in terms of functionality and user experience. This acquisition continues our mission to bring the best technology, leaders, and teams together under one singular corporate vision to provide a simplified, streamlined solution to our real estate community."

Elm Street Technology's Elevate platform aims to maximize real estate professionals' business efficiency by providing a single vendor and point of contact for real estate technology and marketing services. The Elevate platform is currently used by tens of thousands of real estate agents, teams and brokerages across the United States. It offers a variety of seamlessly-integrated tools including IDX websites, lead generation services, CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention campaigns, and more, all backed by comprehensive customer support and training.

"Elm Street Technology's mission to create a user experience allowing brokers and agents to stay connected throughout the entire real estate life cycle aligns perfectly with our goals at Flow ROI," stated Samuel Ibrahim, Founder and CEO of Flow ROI. "Centralizing data is imperative to the future of real estate technology and the Elevate platform is a clear leader for consolidation, collaboration and data management."

Flow ROI is the eighth acquisition for Elm Street Technology since its founding in 2016, and the second acquisition announcement in the past two weeks. Past acquisitions have included companies such as IDX Broker, VoicePad, eMerge, AgentJet, Listingbook, RLS2000 and Consolidated Knowledge. In early 2020, Elm Street Technology entered a strategic partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London, to accelerate its organic growth and pursue strategic acquisitions.

About Elm Street Technology, LLC:

Elm Street Technology offers a growing portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services with the goal of providing one vendor and one point of contact, fully fused into one singular platform – Elevate - to capture and nurture more leads into closed business. Elevate allows busy real estate professionals the ability to streamline and automate their marketing and day-to-day business objectives by offering high-end IDX websites, lead generation tools, a powerful CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention tools, and more. For more information, please visit tryelevate.com .

About Flow ROI:

Based in Wilmington, NC, Flow ROI is a one-stop, mobile-centric, all-in-one real estate transaction management software that combines CMS, MLS, taxes, state and in-house forms, expense tracking, signatures and transaction management into one insightful, accountability-driven dashboard. For more information, please visit flowroi.com .

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC:

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector in financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit and healthcare. The firm has $5.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit aquiline.com.

