ElmBlue Equipment Finance Secures $125 Million Credit Facility with Wells Fargo

The credit facility strengthens ElmBlue's capital base and fuels expansion of its tech-driven equipment-finance platform

STRATHAM, N.H., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmBlue Equipment Finance, a rapidly growing provider of commercial equipment-financing solutions, today announced it has secured a $125 million senior credit facility from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. The new facility provides ElmBlue with additional lending capacity to support its nationwide growth and fund an expanding portfolio of equipment-finance transactions.

"This relationship with Wells Fargo is an important milestone for ElmBlue," said Nick Demers, Chief Financial Officer of ElmBlue Equipment Finance. "It strengthens our capital foundation and supports our vision to build the most efficient, data-driven equipment-finance company in the industry. With this facility, we can continue to scale responsibly while investing in technology and AI-powered systems that enhance speed, transparency, and credit-decisioning for our customers and vendor partners."

"We are pleased to support ElmBlue Equipment Finance with a credit facility to grow their platform and continue to deliver solutions for their customers," said Stewart Hayes, Managing Director at Wells Fargo Capital Finance.

ElmBlue Equipment Finance is a U.S.–based equipment-finance company headquartered in Stratham, New Hampshire. The firm provides flexible financing solutions to small- and mid-sized businesses nationwide across industries including construction, manufacturing, and other commercial services. ElmBlue combines deep equipment-finance expertise with advanced technology — leveraging automation, data science and artificial intelligence — to make equipment financing faster, simpler and more transparent for both vendors and end-users. For more information, visit www.elmblue.com.

