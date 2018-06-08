Elmcroft Senior Living Responds to Data Security Incident

The company, which had operated assisted living, independent living, dementia care, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities is committed to making every reasonable effort to safeguard personal information that may have been accessed and will provide identity monitoring for those who have been impacted at no cost for one year. The identity monitoring services include Credit Monitoring, $1 Million Identity Fraud Loss Reimbursement, Fraud Consultation and Identity Theft Restoration.

On May 12, Elmcroft Senior Living became aware that an unauthorized third-party accessed its servers in Louisville, KY two days earlier and immediately terminated the third-party's access. The company has notified local and federal law enforcement agencies and is cooperating with those entities as they investigate the incident.

Information that was potentially accessed includes names, dates of birth, and in some instances, Social Security numbers and personal health information.

Former clients and employees of the company who have questions are asked to call 1-833-221-9231, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Time. Elmcroft Senior Living asks that those who call have ready the membership number that was included in the notification letter they received via USPS.

Elmcroft Senior Living Inc. ceased managing the Elmcroft community portfolio earlier this year.

About Elmcroft Senior Living Inc.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Elmcroft Senior Living, Inc. provided senior housing services that consisted of assisted living, independent living, dementia care, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities. On January 22, 2018, the communities formerly managed by Elmcroft Senior Living Inc. began to be managed by Eclipse Senior Living, Inc., an unrelated Portland, Oregon based company.

