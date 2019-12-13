Elmer's® Partners with Popular Digital Celebrities Collins and Devan Key on its Global Slime-Focused Digital Campaign

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmer's® partnered with digital content creators to complete epic slime challenges in the "Elmer's What If?!" campaign. As a culmination of this successful 2019 campaign, Elmer's partnered with Collins and Devan Key, two leading global digital entertainers with nearly 20 million YouTube subscribers and over 4 billion views.

"Given their reach, influence, and unparalleled understanding of YouTube and its viewers, we knew we had to partner with Collins and Devan Key," said Nick Hopf, category marketing director of Elmer's Products. "From the start, working closely with influencers on the creative and strategic direction of our campaign activations has been a top priority. Collins and Devan Key were terrific partners in sharing their deep understanding of how to develop engaging content featuring slime to drive maximum results."

With the slime craze in full force, and just in time for the holidays, the campaign sets out to reinvigorate and inspire slime enthusiasts in exciting, innovative ways using Elmer's glue. The campaign's theme of inspiring over-the-top, never-before-seen slime content sets out to explore the endless possibilities of slime-making and how it encourages creativity through mystery unboxings and crazy challenges. The mystery unboxings include a challenge to influencers using slime and unconventional props, like an industrial taffy machine, a hydraulic press, and a vending machine among others. Elmer's What If challenges have generated some of the most awe-inspiring content including the following:

Drone Slime: Elmer's challenged popular YouTube creator, Unspeakable, with over five million subscribers, to see how far they could stretch slime using drones.

Elmer's challenged popular YouTube creator, Unspeakable, with over five million subscribers, to see how far they could stretch slime using drones. Paint by Slime: Elmer's challenged Moriah Elizabeth , a YouTube creator who prides herself on being creative and a little snarky, to a create an 8-foot by 8-foot Paint by Numbers-inspired masterpiece using over 50 gallons of slime.

Elmer's challenged , a YouTube creator who prides herself on being creative and a little snarky, to a create an 8-foot by 8-foot Paint by Numbers-inspired masterpiece using over 50 gallons of slime. Cement Mixer Slime: Elmer's challenged Life with Brothers, two sisters who are obsessed with making slime on YouTube, to use an industrial cement mixer to make over 300 gallons of slime.

"When Elmer's Products approached us about being both in front of the camera and also creatively and strategically involved in the development of our content, we knew we had to jump on board," said Collins and Devan Key. "Working collaboratively with a cherished brand like Elmer's to create engaging content that caters to the audience we know, and love, has been a thrilling undertaking."

Collins and Devan Key will debut their #ElmersWhatIf video on YouTube on December 14, 2019. Viewers can follow the campaign on YouTube and Instagram using the hashtag #ElmersWhatIf and by visiting www.elmers.com/slime.

About Elmer's

Elmer's has been providing creative adhesive solutions that support success and turn ideas into reality. By continuing to develop innovative new products, Elmer's has become a trusted brand when it comes to fueling creativity and providing outstanding product performance in the classroom, at home, in the workshop and at the craft table. Elmer's inspires people to create, build and learn for life. For more information, visit www.elmers.com.

About Collins and Devan Key

Collins and Devan Key are among the most popular digital entertainers in the world with nearly 20 million YouTube subscribers, over 4 billion views and averaging over 29 million views per video. Their brand-safe content is engaging for all ages. With some of the most engaged fans on the planet, their company continues to expand its universal footprint even further with the development of unique IP, brand extensions, partnerships with Fortune 500 organizations and the continued creation of impactful traditional and digital content.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Ellis, amanda.ellis@newellco.com, Kat Jones, kjones@motivpr.com

SOURCE Elmer's Products

