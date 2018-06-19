Elmezzi Scholar wins pediatric surgery research award

MANHASSET, N.Y., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research's Caroline Maloney, MD, received The American Pediatric Surgical Association's (APSA) M. Judah Folkman Memorial Award for her research in identifying a drug's potential to prevent bone tumors from spreading, a process called metastasis.

Caroline Maloney, MD, a recent graduate of the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine was recognized for her research in identifying a drug’s potential to prevent bone tumors from spreading.

Surgery is often the primary course of action to stop a cancer from growing, but can also promote metastasis. Dr. Maloney's research focused on preventing metastasis of osteosarcoma. Osteosarcoma is the most common form of bone cancer in children and young adults and is highly metastatic. In fact, the leading cause of death related to osteosarcoma is metastasis. Dr. Maloney's animal-based research found that the Food and Drug Administration-approved drug gefitinib could prevent metastasis that is otherwise enhanced by removal of the primary tumor.

"It is an honor to have my research recognized by the APSA," said Dr. Maloney, a recent graduate of Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine. "The results we have found are very exciting and I look forward to continuing my research to examine if adding gefitinib to the standard therapy for osteosarcoma could prevent metastasis and improve survival for children and teens with this disease."

Dr. Maloney was under the mentorship of Bettie Steinberg, PhD, Marc Symons, PhD, and Samuel Soffer, MD. Her research focused on osteosarcoma. She is also a general surgery resident with Northwell Health's North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

"We commend Dr. Maloney for receiving this high research honor so early in her career," said Dr. Symons, a professor at the Feinstein Institute. "It is through innovative thinking and research like Dr. Maloney's that we will be able to improve how we treat patients with osteosarcoma."

The M. Judah Folkman Memorial Award is presented each year at the APSA's annual meeting and recognizes young investigators for the scientific merit and quality of the podium presentations of their research. To view a written copy of Dr. Maloney's presentation to the APSA, click here.

About the Feinstein Institute

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York. Home to 50 research laboratories and to clinical research throughout dozens of hospitals and outpatient facilities, the Feinstein Institute includes 4,000 researchers and staff who are making breakthroughs in molecular medicine, genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we empower imagination and pioneer discovery, visit FeinsteinInstitute.org.

About The Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine

Located in Manhasset, NY, The Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine is part of Northwell Health and functions in partnership with The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. The Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine was established in 1994 and is a PhD program for physicians who wish to pursue careers in biomedical research. The program is an individually tailored program with a strong emphasis on translational research. For more information, visit ElmezziGraduateSchool.org.

