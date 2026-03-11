Elmhurst 1925 Launches Clean Protein™ to Redefine Ready-to-Drink Nutrition

Boasting 27g of High-Quality Plant-Based Protein, 190 Calories, as Few as 3g Sugar, and No Artificial Anything, the New Line Brings Elmhurst's Signature Simplicity to the RTD Protein Aisle

27g high-quality plant-based protein: Clean Protein delivers an excellent source of protein per 11 oz. ready-to-drink carton, providing up to 44% of the daily recommended protein value.

Clean Protein delivers an excellent source of protein per 11 oz. ready-to-drink carton, providing up to 44% of the daily recommended protein value. 190 calories, naturally sweetened, and nutrient-rich: With just 190 calories per serving, as few as 3g sugar from monk fruit and cane sugar, and a natural delivery of iron, fiber, calcium, potassium and healthy fats, Clean Protein delivers meaningful, balanced nutrition without compromise.

With just 190 calories per serving, as few as 3g sugar from monk fruit and cane sugar, and a natural delivery of iron, fiber, calcium, potassium and healthy fats, Clean Protein delivers meaningful, balanced nutrition without compromise. Award-Winning Taste & Nutrition: The Pistachio Crème variety was cro wned the Dairy Alternative winner in the 2026 NEXTY Awards presented by New Hope Network at Expo West earlier this month, recognizing its standout taste, innovation, and clean-label formulation.

ELMA, N.Y., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmhurst® 1925 , maker of the world's finest plant-based dairy products, is proud to introduce Clean Protein, a ready-to-drink plant-based protein beverage delivering 27g of complete protein with just 190 calories and absolutely no gums, seed oils, or artificial sweeteners. The launch reflects Elmhurst's commitment to simple ingredients, superior performance, and the cleanest ingredient lists in an entirely new category for the brand – RTD protein. Pistachio Crème, one of the line's standout flavors, was recently recognized with a 2026 NEXTY Award in the Dairy Alternative Category, underscoring the innovation behind Elmhurst's entry into the space.

Elmhurst 1925 Clean Protein Line

A New Standard For Ready-to-Drink Plant-Based Protein

Crafted from cashew milk or pistachio milk for a naturally creamy base, Clean Protein redefines what protein can be: smooth, creamy, satisfying, and refreshingly clean. It delivers a high-performance 27g of quality plant protein from mung beans and peas in a naturally silky single-serve format without additives. Each 11 oz. carton contains 4g or less total sugar, just 190 calories, and provides up to 44% of the daily recommended protein value, along with an excellent source of iron plus other nutrients including fiber, calcium, and potassium – delivering meaningful nutrition without compromise. The line is also Certified Kosher, Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Non-GMO.

Clean-Label Formulation, No Shortcuts

Unlike other protein beverages on the market, Clean Protein is naturally sweetened, using cane sugar and monk fruit, and completely free from gums, seed oils, carrageenan, cellulose gels, artificial sweeteners and other common additives. The result is a velvety, rich texture without the chalkiness – proof that plant-based protein can be both clean and craveable.

"Today's protein consumers are looking for better options that help them meet their macros without sacrificing ingredient integrity, great taste, or convenience," said Heba Mahmoud, Senior Director of Brand Innovation at Elmhurst 1925. "With Clean Protein, we're excited to bring shoppers a ready-to-drink option that eliminates the usual category tradeoffs – each creamy variety delivers 27g of high-quality protein with fewer calories, less sugar, no artificial anything, and a smooth, creamy taste people will actually crave. Too often, shoppers have had to choose between clean ingredients and a protein shake that genuinely tastes good, and that's exactly the gap we set out to solve. Elmhurst has always been committed to offering the cleanest, creamiest, and most nutritious plant-based options on the market, and Clean Protein was developed to meet those same high standards. We're thrilled to meet shoppers in a new aisle and bring better plant-based nutrition to more households than ever before."

Four Crave-Worthy Flavors Designed for Performance

Clean Protein™ debuts in four indulgent, crave-worthy flavors designed to deliver both performance and taste without any chalkiness:

Pistachio Crème – 2026 NEXTY Award Winner – An elevated take on a trending flavor, crafted with Elmhurst's velvety pistachio milk and real vanilla extract for a creamy, indulgent finish.

– – An elevated take on a trending flavor, crafted with Elmhurst's velvety pistachio milk and real vanilla extract for a creamy, indulgent finish. Sea Salt Chocolate – Elmhurst's twist on the ultimate classic is crafted with real, rich cocoa, creamy cashew milk, and a pinch of salt for a rich, comforting and indulgent flavor.

– Elmhurst's twist on the ultimate classic is crafted with real, rich cocoa, creamy cashew milk, and a pinch of salt for a rich, comforting and indulgent flavor. Vanilla – This fan-favorite flavor is crafted with real vanilla extract and dreamy cashew milk for a smooth, creamy taste with just a touch of natural sweetness.

– This fan-favorite flavor is crafted with real vanilla extract and dreamy cashew milk for a smooth, creamy taste with just a touch of natural sweetness. Strawberries and Cream – Crafted with real strawberry puree and creamy cashew milk for a bright, juicy flavor that's perfectly nostalgic and anything but artificial.

Every product is crafted using Elmhurst's patented HydroRelease™ method, which uses only water to separate and recombine the nutritional components of nuts, grains, or seeds. This process maintains the integrity of the source ingredient without added gums, oils, or emulsifiers, while upcycling waste into energy and operating with 100% renewable hydropower.

All Elmhurst products are made without carrageenan, gums, oils, or other emulsifiers, and are Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free, OU Kosher, and vegan.

Retailer Availability

The Clean Protein line is now live on Elmhurst1925.com , and will be launching in-stores nationwide with Sprouts Farmers Market on April 27th as its first retail partner, with more grocers to follow. Elmhurst's full collection of plant-based products can be found at natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Publix, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Gelson's, and more, or online at Elmhurst1925.com , Thrive Market, Hive, and Amazon. For more information on Elmhurst's plant-based milks and creamers, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com .

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company's roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. Sensing the need for cleaner, more nutritious, high-quality plant-based alternatives, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and founded Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst products are crafted through the company's unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the nutritional components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy plant milk, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums, oils or emulsifiers. HydroRelease™ upcycles any waste into energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com , or find us on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Alexis Garrity

Rachel Kay Public Relations, a FINN Partners Company

858-206-9186

[email protected]

SOURCE Elmhurst 1925