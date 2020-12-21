Elmhurst Student Awarded Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship

ELMHURST, Ill., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The costly treatment associated with childhood cancer can lead to long-term financial challenges, including questions of how to afford higher education. Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping children and families affected by this disease achieve their college dreams. As part of these efforts, Elmhurst resident Audrey Sylvester has been selected as a 2020 recipient through the company's Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship program.

The scholarship program was developed to alleviate the financial strain on families that often results from expensive cancer treatments by helping to fund school tuition and fees. Forty-three students, the largest cohort to date, have each been awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000) through this year's program.

Audrey was 10 years old when her twin brother, Eric, was diagnosed with cancer. To better understand what this meant for her brother, Audrey educated herself on the disease affecting their lives. Through this experience, Audrey learned to be independent to help relieve some of the stress on her parents. Her brother's diagnosis helped Audrey understand that some personal sacrifices are worth making, especially when others need them the most.

"The biggest lesson I learned was that this journey wasn't all about me, which was difficult for me to accept. Sacrificing personal luxuries, particularly when it benefits those you love, are worth making," said Audrey Sylvester. "This learning moment was invaluable to me during Eric's cancer journey, and a lesson I carry with me to this day."

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has focused on advancing childhood cancer research, providing family and patient support and serving as a resource to families managing the long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the support of Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors nationwide, the company has contributed more than $30 million and funded over 400,000 hours of research through the program.

Applications for the 2021 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 1, 2021. Selection results are expected by May 2021. To learn more and apply, visit:

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

