Elmiron Victims Are Advised to Learn Why Gold is Good For Them

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Danielle Gold – of the prominent "mass torts litigation" law firm Weitz & Luxenberg P.C. (New York) has been appointed to serve on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in the Elmiron multidistrict litigation (MDL). The litigation alleges that taking pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) to reduce bladder pain and discomfort of interstitial cystitis has resulted in serious eye damage.

"It is an honor to be selected to this prestigious plaintiff leadership team," said Gold, an associate attorney in Weitz & Luxenberg's Defective Drugs and Devices litigation practice area. "U.S. Judge Brian R. Martinotti's specifically requested diversity, and attorneys among this committee reflect ethnic and racial diversity as well as attorneys with varying levels of experience."

"In addition, 18 of us on the committee are women. This is incredibly important because most of the plaintiffs in this MDL are expected to be women," Gold said. "Elmiron is prescribed for interstitial cystitis, which disproportionately affects more women than men."

Interstitial cystitis is a chronic condition linked to bladder and pelvic pain and discomfort. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Elmiron, pentosan polysulfate sodium, to help alleviate this type of pain in patients who have interstitial cystitis.

However, studies have indicated using pentosan polysulfate sodium can lead to a specific kind of eye damage primarily affecting the retina. This type of damage is known as a form of pigmentary maculopathy.

Gold, based in our New York headquarters office, has been recognized as one of the New York metro area's "Rising Stars" by Super Lawyers magazine. She has served as a member of W&L's team that helped secure significant compensation for hundreds of our clients injured by defective medical devices and other pharmaceutical products.

