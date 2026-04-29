Elmo Launches the Next Generation of the Elmo Application Studio (EASIII)

Building on the success of Elmo's proven software platform, EASIII establishes a new standard in motion software, combining advanced capabilities with intuitive user experience. The platform provides a unified environment for system configuration, tuning, programming, and diagnostics, enabling faster development cycles, improved machine performance, and greater design flexibility.

Key EASIII Highlights include:

Full compatibility across all Elmo product lines: SimplIQ, Gold, Platinum, and Titanium

New graphical user interface with powerful, up-to-date algorithms for enhanced system performance

Unified development environment for configuration, wizard-based tuning tool, programming, and diagnostics

Advanced autotuning and optimization tools for faster commissioning and improved accuracy

Real-time monitoring and analysis for enhanced system insight and control

Scalable architecture supporting single-axis through complex multi-axis applications

Fully compatible with Elmo's motion controllers and servo drives, EASIII delivers real-time communication, precise motion control, and enhanced system responsiveness. Functional Safety features are supported across the platform, ensuring compliance with stringent industry requirements.

"EASIII marks a major milestone in our software evolution and reflects our commitment to delivering complete, high-performance motion solutions," said Ronen Sadan, VP Marketing at Elmo Motion Control. "This next-generation software platform empowers our customers to accelerate development, optimize machine performance, and confidently meet the growing demands of advanced automation."

With enhanced usability, expanded system capabilities, and a modern development approach, EASIII enables engineers and machine builders to design smarter, more efficient, and more reliable machines.

To learn more about EASIII, visit https://www.elmomc.com/product/elmo-application-studio/

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 37 years, with millions of servo drives operating 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary, advanced, and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGVs, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com.

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Media Contact

Robert Dugan, Marketing Manager at Elmo Motion Control

T: +972-(3)-929-2300 (ext. 368)

E: [email protected]

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SOURCE Elmo Motion Control, Ltd.