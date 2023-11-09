Elmo Motion Control Announces New Solutions at SPS Germany 2023

News provided by

Elmo Motion Control, Ltd.

09 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

Elmo is unveiling a new motion controller, new AC servo drive, and two new dual-axes servo drives for low and high voltages in Hall 4 at Booth 361

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at SPS (Smart Production Solutions) Germany exhibition which covers the entire spectrum of smart and digital automation – from simple sensors to intelligent solutions, taking place from 14 to 16 November in Nuremberg. At SPS, Elmo will unveil four new products including the Titanium Maestro, a Multi-Axis Motion Controller and Platinum Bassoon, the First Platinum line AC servo drive. In addition, Elmo will provide a glimpse into the future by demonstrating new breakthroughs in dual-axes servo drive technology with the Titanium Castanet and Titanium Harmonica 2 Axes.

"We are looking forward to meeting our customers and visitors at SPS and showcasing our latest innovations in motion control technology. Our showcase will be one of our best, presenting the updated Platinum Line of servo drives, which enable machines to enter a new era of motion performance that include advanced functional safety. We are very excited to share the next generation of Elmo solutions, the Titanium Line," said Rami Chanan, Elmo VP of Sales.

Elmo will display its Platinum Line and the following new solutions at SPS Germany 2023:

  • Titanium Maestro – Third generation motion controller that meets the emerging challenges of machine builders that require top-notch performance, speed, accuracy and increase robustness. This motion controller offers advanced real-time management capabilities for multi-axis machines. Embedded with cutting-edge computational Quad–Core CPU and extensive memory, enables a breakthrough cycle time of 100uSec of each axis. With the coupling of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, image processing and advanced Python programing the Titanium Maestro is in a league of its own.
  • Platinum Bassoon – The first AC servo drive in the Platinum Line with full functional safety. This solution supports up to 10 Amps at 230 Volts and up to 3.25 kW of continuous power. The drive is compatible with brushless, DC brush and linear motors or voice-coil.
  • Titanium Solo Castanet – Next Generation dual axis Functional Safety servo drive, based on GaN Power Switching Technology, for low DC voltage applications. This solution has up to 15 Amps at 100 Volts and 2.4 kW of continuous power, which is set to be released in 2024.
  • Titanium Harmonica 2 Axes – Next Generation dual-axes Functional Safety servo drive with fully featured motion controller and local intelligence. This solution has up to 10 Amps at 200 Volts and 5.6 kW of continuous power per axis, which is set to be released in 2024.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting at SPS Germany, please register here: www.elmomc.com/media/events/.

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, drones, life sciences, industrial automation, extreme environments, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com or email [email protected].

Copyright 2023. All brand names are the property of their respective owners and may or may not be trademarked.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271145/Elmo_Platinum_Bassoon_Servo_Drive.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271147/Elmo_Titanium_Maestro_Motion_Controller.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271146/Elmo_Titanium_Solo_Castanet_Servo_Drive.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271148/Elmo_Titanium_Harmonica_2_Axes_Servo_Drive.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209952/Elmo_Motion_Control_Logo.jpg

Media contacts:

PR agency AxiCom:
Anne Klein
+49 8980090823
[email protected]

Elmo Motion Control:
Robert Dugan, Marketing Manager at Elmo Motion Control
+972-(3)-929-2300 (ext. 368)
 [email protected]

SOURCE Elmo Motion Control, Ltd.

Also from this source

Elmo Motion Control Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Elmo Motion Control Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ronen Boneh as the new CEO ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.