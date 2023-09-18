Elmo Motion Control Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ronen Boneh as the new CEO (Chief Executive Officer) as of September 1, 2023. Ronen's distinguished career, spanning over 30 years, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in motion control. 

Ronen Boneh, Elmo Motion Control CEO
Since 2008, Ronen has served as the Elmo Vice President of R&D. Prior to Elmo, he served as the CEO and co-founder of Control & Robotics Solutions Ltd. from 1994 to 2008. Elmo acquired Control & Robotics Solutions Ltd in 2008. Throughout his professional life, he constantly demonstrated exceptional vision, strategic ingenuity, and a passion for innovation. 

"We are thrilled that Ronen, a very experienced manager, is taking over the position as CEO of Elmo," said Mr. Thomas Fechner, a member of the board of management and responsible for factory automation at Bosch Rexroth. "His outstanding leadership and technology expertise will be invaluable in guiding Elmo Motion Control through its next phase of growth and development." 

Ronen Boneh expressed excitement about moving into the role of CEO and the opportunity to continue with the talented Elmo team. "I am honored to be appointed CEO of Elmo Motion Control, a company with a remarkable history of delivering cutting-edge innovation to its customers. Together, we will build on this strong foundation, capitalize on new opportunities, and chart a path of sustained success."

Mr. Haim Monhait, the former Elmo CEO and founder since its inception, stated, "I am enthusiastic Ronen is moving into this role, as I know I am placing the company into capable hands." Haim established the company from an idea to a leading global technology player during his tenure, and the company extends its gratitude for his significant contributions.

About Elmo Motion Control Ltd.

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, drones, life sciences, industrial automation, extreme environments, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and additional manufacturing in Poland. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.  

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com or email [email protected].

