ElmTree Funds Approaches $500 Million in Transactions in 2024

Activity spans 7 markets across 6 states as demand for mission critical industrial assets rises

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading industrial net-lease real estate private equity firm, closed out 2024 transacting on nearly $500 million across seven markets in six states. The activity highlights ElmTree's continued focus on build-to-suit, net-lease, mission-critical industrial assets.

"Our 2024 transactions highlight ElmTree's ability to execute a disciplined investment strategy in a challenging market," said James Koman, CEO and Founder of ElmTree Funds. "By maintaining our focus on mission-critical, build-to-suit industrial properties, we are creating a foundation for long-term stability and tenant satisfaction, exemplifying our commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships."

ElmTree's 2024 acquisitions totaled 2.37 million square feet, with a weighted average tenant credit rating of A-. These properties are located across a geographically diverse range of markets, including Southern California, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. ElmTree's ability to identify opportunities in markets spread throughout the country demonstrates its flexibility and commitment to pursuing the right deals in the right regions at the right time.

"As demand for specialized industrial assets continues to rise, ElmTree is uniquely equipped to identify and seize opportunities in high-growth markets," Koman added. "Our focus on build-to-suit, net-lease ensures that we remain at the forefront of the industrial real estate sector, leveraging our expertise to adapt to market trends and create what we believe is lasting value for our investors."

ElmTree remains committed to expanding its portfolio across the U.S. in 2025, with a focus on investment grade industrial and high-demand sectors such as cold storage and data centers, while navigating an evolving and dynamic market.

About ElmTree Funds

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors. ElmTree's investment philosophy focuses on making strategic investments in the commercial real estate net-lease and build-to-suit sectors with a focus on industrial properties. Since its founding in 2011, ElmTree has acquired, developed, or financed an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate. ElmTree targets investments in primary and secondary markets across the U.S. that are net-leased to investment grade tenants on a long-term basis. To learn more, visit https://elmtreefunds.com/ .

