ElmTree Funds Caps First Quarter with $800 Million in Acquisitions

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ElmTree Funds ("ElmTree"), a leading net-lease real estate private equity firm, continued its active acquisition campaign through the first quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, the firm acquired seven assets located across the U.S. for approximately $800 million. The recent acquisitions include 3.2 million square feet of Class A logistics and office properties, each of which is fully leased to an investment grade tenant, or a subsidiary of an investment grade company, on a long-term basis.

The majority of the transactions ElmTree closed during the first quarter originated from ElmTree's longstanding relationships with its developer and corporate partners. The first quarter acquisitions feature a weighted average lease term of 13.7 years, a weighted average credit rating of A for those tenants with issued credit ratings, and are in ElmTree's view, located in some of the nation's top performing markets including Raleigh, Minneapolis and Seattle.

Last year, ElmTree transacted on approximately $4 billion in investment transactions consisting of 47 properties across 16.5 million square feet, and this year, has continued their strategic acquisition activity.

About ElmTree Funds

ElmTree Funds, LLC, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a real estate private equity firm that manages capital on behalf of institutional and private investors. ElmTree's investment philosophy focuses on making strategic investments in the commercial real estate net-lease and build-to-suit sectors with a focus on industrial properties. Since its founding in 2011, ElmTree has acquired, developed, or financed an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate. ElmTree targets investments in primary and secondary markets across the U.S. that are net-leased to investment grade tenants on a long-term basis.

