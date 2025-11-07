Elmwood Park Roofing Company Honors Vietnam Veteran with Free Roof Replacement

Allied Roofing Solutions partners with Owens Corning to provide a Bloomingdale, NJ Vietnam veteran with a free, high-quality roof as gratitude for his service.

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Roofing Solutions, a highly-rated New Jersey roofing company based in Elmwood Park, proudly donated a full roof replacement to a Vietnam veteran in Bloomingdale. The project, made possible through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, is a national initiative that partners with Habitat for Humanity to provide free, professionally installed roofs for U.S. military veterans in need.

The veteran, a longtime Bloomingdale resident and Vietnam War serviceman, was selected by Owens Corning after his aging 20-year-old roof began to show significant wear. Allied Roofing Solutions stepped in to perform a full roof replacement, removing old materials, reframing the garage for added strength, and installing new Owens Corning asphalt shingles in color Slate Stone Grey.

High-Quality Craftsmanship for a Meaningful Cause

Using premium materials and best-in-class installation practices, the project ensured the home received long-lasting protection, improved curb appeal, and reliable weather resistance. Allied Roofing Solutions upholds the highest craftsmanship and quality standards—ensuring every roof, whether donated or commissioned, is built to perform for decades.

A Reputation for Durable, Lasting Results

Allied Roofing Solutions provides roofing services designed to protect homes with quality solutions. Their roof repairs protect against issues like storm damage or water leaks and their full roof replacements provide a complete overhaul for deteriorating roofs.

Their trusted roofing team is proud to be Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractors, a designation that allows customers to enjoy a 50-year warranty on shingles and a 25-year warranty on workmanship. With transparent pricing and free estimates, homeowners are equipped to make informed decisions that work for their home and budget.

About Allied Roofing Solutions:

Founded in 2007, Allied Roofing Solutions is a full-service residential roofing company serving New Jersey. Specializing in shingle, flat, metal, and tile roofing systems, Allied combines precision workmanship with personalized service. Fully licensed, insured, and accredited by the National Roofing Contractors Association, Allied sets the standard for quality and reliability in the roofing industry.

Visit their website to learn more at www.alliedroofingsolutions.com.

How to Apply or Nominate a Veteran for a Free Roof

Veterans or families interested in applying for a new, no-cost roof replacement can visit the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project website to find their local Habitat for Humanity affiliate.

