Elo and 19Labs Partner To Offer Next Generation Telehealth Kiosks

19Labs and Elo are working together to bring eClinics to these new locations globally. 19Labs' GALE eClinics are next generation point-of-care platforms that seamlessly integrate leading mobile and healthcare technologies into cost-effective and smart solutions such as telehealth carts, healthcare kiosks, or portable telehealth kits. They are highly secure, easily deployable, and can be operated by anyone with minimal training.

"19Labs' eClinics enable our customers to easily deploy enhanced telehealth using the world's most advanced diagnostic devices: from ultrasound, ECGs, and even blood pressure," said Dan Ludwick, Chief Product Officer, Elo. "The eClinics do more than just video calls. They bring together Zoom, Amwell, custom wellness applications, and remote patient monitoring into a solution that can be easily used by anyone, which can drastically reduce operating and deployment costs."

"Elo has been a great partner," says Ram Fish, 19Labs CEO & Founder. "They are a dynamic, innovative company with global reach, and we are happy to work with them in making healthcare more accessible worldwide. Their Android-based touchscreen systems are beautiful, well-engineered, and provide a unique, affordable solution to deploying kiosks in different form factors within the healthcare industry. Elo's tablets are built-to-last and highly reliable. Their commercial-grade hardware is complemented by great Android implementation. These make Elo's solutions perfect for enhanced telehealth."

In Oaxaca, Mexico, the state's health ministry has been rapidly deploying 19Labs' eClinics. Dr. Lorena Ocampo, Chief Coordinator of Telemedicine at Oaxaca's Ministry of Health, says the next generation healthcare kiosks will significantly increase healthcare accessibility and quality in the region. "It's been a pleasure working with 19Labs and Elo. The impact these units have on the healthcare conditions within the community, and the ability to easily access advanced medical care, radically improves the quality of service that we are able to provide."

