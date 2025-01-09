Discover the Latest in POS, Self-Service, Payments, AI, Accessibility, and More at Booth 5621

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elo, a global leader in touchscreen solutions for retail and restaurant environments, is excited to announce its participation in NRF 2025, the premier retail industry event. Held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from January 12–14, the National Retail Federation Show is the ultimate destination for discovering innovative retail technology. Elo will showcase its most extensive product lineup ever, including groundbreaking solutions set to launch later this spring.

Elo Heads to New York for NRF 2025!

Showcasing Industry-Leading Solutions

At Booth 5621, attendees can explore Elo's expanding range of integrated payment solutions, including the Elo Pay 7″, Elo Pay M60 Handheld, Elo Pay 22″, and Elo Pay M100 Mobile POS Tablet. New to the lineup, the Elo Pay 10″ POS system brings Elo's integrated payment portfolio to five versatile products, solidifying the company's position as a leader in Android-powered payment solutions.

Elo will also be showing for the first time its revamped large-format display lineup, featuring products like the 65-inch 4K display, delivering impactful visual experiences for retail signage.

Elo's continued innovation extends to accessibility with a preview of a product designed for visually impaired customers. This adaptive controller navigation device enables blind and visually impaired users to navigate a self-service system easily and confidently. It will be showcased and demonstrated on a self-checkout system at the front of the booth.

On Tuesday, January 14, Irfan Butt, Director of Customer Experience Technology at JCPenney, will host an engaging session on the evolving customer journey. Irfan will share insights into JCPenney's transition to mobile-based POS systems, incorporating Elo Pay M60 Handheld devices and Elo Pay M100 Tablets with mobile-to-fixed docking solutions. This session highlights how JCPenney is leveraging Elo's mobile products and integrated payment technology to transform customer engagement.

"NRF brings together the world's largest retailers and technology innovators, creating the perfect platform to showcase our latest solutions," said Craig Witsoe, CEO at Elo. "This year, we're excited to present our most innovative lineup ever, from payments, POS and self-service, to AI and accessibility. NRF is an incredible opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore collaboration, and demonstrate how Elo's solutions empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving retail landscape."

Join Elo at NRF 2025

Elo invites attendees to visit Booth 5621 to explore its cutting-edge solutions, meet the team, and discover how Elo can support their business needs. For those looking to schedule a meeting, visit www.elotouch.com .

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo has established a significant global footprint. In fact, a new Elo touchscreen is installed somewhere in the world every 21 seconds. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows its customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo's unique Elo Edge Connect® peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView ®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android -powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks , point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays, and transportation applications—to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com .

