ELO USA Introduces New ELO Data Privacy for ELO ECM Suite at AIIM Conference 2019

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELO Digital Office USA, enabling businesses to improve collaboration and digitize information management, announced that the ELO ECM Suite now includes the ELO Data Privacy module designed for the US market. The new ELO Data Privacy provides a data privacy management dashboard with single-click capabilities for customer-specific compliancy and governance. ELO USA will showcase these new features at the annual AIIM Conference 2019 (Booth #28; Manchester Grand Hyatt).

"US companies know that a GDPR-like law is on the horizon. Therefore, it's incumbent upon businesses to make it easy to collect, retrieve, share, amend, and delete personal data based on customer consent," notes Szilvia Horvath, CEO of ELO Digital Office USA. "ELO Data Privacy gives US businesses an easy, standard, and efficient way to address personal data privacy issues."

ELO Data Privacy Protects Personal Data

Rooted in the GDPR enabling capabilities of ELO for GDPR, ELO Data Privacy gives companies an intuitive dashboard from which they can customize and manage their organization's personal data privacy requirements. As part of the ELO ECM Suite, ELO Data Privacy capabilities help businesses to ensure the protection of data subjects' rights including the rights to access, portability, delete, be informed, object, and restrict processing.

Note: The ELO Data Privacy module is a general framework for privacy protection as defined by an organization and does not fulfill requirements of any specific regulation.

About ELO Digital Office USA

ELO Digital Office USA provides innovative digital content management solutions for organizations of all sizes and industries throughout the United States. ELOoffice, ELOprofessional, and ELOenterprise give businesses an electronic and secure way to easily capture, archive, and manage business documents and information – both paper-based and digital. A subsidiary of ELO Digital Office GmbH (founded in 1998), ELO USA is headquartered in Boston, MA and is part of a network of global ELO offices throughout Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Visit ELO USA. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

