eLoghomes Honored by NAHB for Excellence in Log Home Design

News provided by

eLoghomes

18 Oct, 2023, 14:55 ET

BATTLEBORO, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) Building Systems Councils (BSC) has awarded eLoghomes with the BSC Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in the category of log home design.

The annual awards are judged and presented by an independent panel of industry experts. Award categories include single-family, multifamily, and commercial projects built using modular, panelized, concrete, log, and timber frame construction. At the judges' discretion, the categories can be further subdivided based on square footage.

Continue Reading
Lake Placid Buena Vista Log Cabin Interior
Lake Placid Buena Vista Log Cabin Interior
Lake Placid Buena Vista Log Cabin Project
Lake Placid Buena Vista Log Cabin Project

eLoghomes was recognized with the following award for excellence in log home design:

Winner: Log Home – More than 4,000 square feet – Lake Placid Buena Vista Project

We are thrilled to be recognized by the NAHB's Building Systems Council," said Gary Rosenfield, President and CEO of eLoghomes. "We are very happy to have had the opportunity to work with the homeowner on this special design of their log home. I would also like to thank the team at eLoghomes for their contribution and collaboration with our customer," Rosenfield added.

About the Lake Placid Buena Vista Project

The Lake Placid Buena Vista Project, a 4,500-square-foot, eight-bedroom, eight-bath log home, took the award in the single-family 4,001+ square-foot category.

The Whiteface Grand Peaks Lodge is a fully customized Buena Vista log home model constructed in the gorgeous Lake Placid, NY area. Scenic views and pristine grounds accent this unique piece of architecture and luxury property. With an open area design, grand dining room custom-made for entertaining, and soaring 28-foot-high cathedral ceilings with uniquely handcrafted accent beams, the Whiteface Grand Peaks Lodge is truly a one-of-a-kind, heirloom log home.

Homeowner Gene M. commented, "I am extremely pleased with the design and construction of my home. I want to thank eLoghomes for its support throughout the process."

About eLoghomes

eLoghomes is a leading log home and log cabin kit provider, and offers a construction service to erect the shells of those homes across the United States.

eLoghomes' extensive catalog includes more than 200 log home models ranging in size from 400 to more than 4,000 square feet. We use high-grade eastern white pine, sourced from professional mills committed to environmental responsibility. eLoghomes' models also include energy-efficient features, including windows, doors, and our proprietary 6-point WeatherLink™ system, which creates a weather-tight seal in the log walls, ensuring maximum longevity.

eLoghomes' log home and log cabin planning specialists, customer service, design, and construction teams help home buyers through the building process, from design to delivery to shell erection. Learn more about our products and services at www.eloghomes.com. For more information on the home, visit www.grandpeakslodge.com.

Contact: eLoghomes
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (888) 675-3678

SOURCE eLoghomes

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.