Eloise.Fashion Announces Plans of a New Global Digital Marketplace for Fashion Designers and Brands

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eloise.Fashion announced today V1.0 of their new digital marketplace for the global fashion industry that provides apparel designers and brands with access to the software, apps and suppliers needed to design and bring their products to market quickly, economically, and sustainably.

Through support of industry leaders, such as Gerber Technology and OnPoint Manufacturing, Eloise.Fashion is creating a new sustainable business model with a digital platform for designers and brands. The site will help them launch their new products easily and quickly, while leveraging industry-leading technology, like Gerber's AccuMark, and providing access to on-demand manufacturing via micro-factories, such as OnPoint Manufacturing.

This ground-breaking model of doing business dissolves economic barriers and makes fashion design accessible to everyone who dreams of creating their own clothing in a "pay as they produce" model.

"We are developing a system that will democratize fashion," said J. Kirby Best, CEO of PAAT (Purchase Activated Apparel Technology) and Eloise.Fashion. "We're giving designers and brands all of the tools that they need to take their designs from "creator to consumer" within one platform without risking large amounts of money up front. We've been able to interconnect software systems and apps that were previously disparate systems and out of reach economically for many emerging designers."

"We want to put control back in the designer's and brand's hands. We've been taking note of all the factors that we've been hearing over the years at OnPoint that end up being a barrier to entry for many designers, particularly emerging designers. Eloise.Fashion offers them a more economical and sustainable way to get their collections to market," said Best. "It's also a cost-effective way for an established brand to test a new concept or produce a capsule collection."

Gerber Technology will be providing access to their digital technology for product development and production, starting with the widely used AccuMark software suite for pattern development, 2D/3D simulation and marker optimization. "COVID-19 has only accelerated the trends towards e-Commerce and the need for a digitally-connected, agile apparel supply chain," said Karsten Newbury, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer of Gerber Technology. "Together with PAAT, we are now making it possible for all designers, small and large, to quickly and efficiently design, develop and then produce products on demand, with MOQs as low as one." Gerber Technology and PAAT have been collaborating for several years on the Microfactory concept. With Eloise.Fashion, they are now adding digital development to this workflow, which will allow designers around the world to tap into digital product creation and production.

OnPoint Manufacturing will be offering its on-demand manufacturing solution to Eloise.Fashion users. OnPoint produces garments on-demand with no minimum order requirement. With proper digital files, a garment can be produced in three to five business days. OnPoint also offers complete fulfillment services, giving the designer or brand the ability to have their garment shipped directly to the end customer in their own packaging.

In addition to Gerber and OnPoint, three other prestigious firms - Fabric.com, Nimbly and Spoonflower have signed on to the Eloise.Fashion platform. As part of Fabric.com's offering, once a designer chooses fabric it will be drop-shipped directly to OnPoint so that fabric is ready as soon as the designer makes a sale. Nimbly will connect designers with on-demand knitting services, and Spoonflower works with designers worldwide on custom textile printing projects. More partners will be onboarded onto Eloise.Fashion, giving users unprecedented access to some of the industry's best software services and production options.

An Eloise.Fashion Advisory Board has been established and features three industry veterans including Áslaug Magnúsdóttir, entrepreneur, investor and the CEO and Founder of Katla, a direct-to-consumer sustainable fashion brand. Dubbed "the fairy godmother of fashion" by Vogue, Magnúsdóttir was also the Co-Founder of luxury e-commerce site Moda Operandi, among many other ventures. Also on the Advisory Board are Michael Ferraro, Executive Director of the FIT/Infor Design and Technology Lab (DTech) at the Fashion Institute of Technology; and fashion design entrepreneur Sherri Barry, who is the Founder and President of Arizona Fashion Source and Co-Founder of Arizona Apparel Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit which supports emerging designers.

Eloise.Fashion will officially launch the website in November 2020. The platform is currently open for users to subscribe to the Eloise.Fashion newsletter for launch updates and priority access, as well as set up their user profiles.

Contact:

Carla Antonelli

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

615-545-0897

Related Images

eloise-fashion.png

Eloise.Fashion

SOURCE Eloise.Fashion