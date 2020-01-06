Elon Musk to Keynote Air Force Association's Air Warfare Symposium

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elon Musk, SpaceX's Chief Engineer, will participate in a fireside chat with Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, during the Air Force Association's 2020 Air Warfare Symposium, Feb. 26 – 28.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Musk, a brilliant entrepreneur and engineer to speak at one of the premier Air Force leadership events for defense and aerospace professionals around the world," said AFA President Lt. Gen. Bruce "Orville" Wright, USAF (Ret).

This year's symposium theme, "Multi-Domain Operations: Vision to Reality" will be held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando. Distinguished speakers will present more than 12 panels and sessions, including major addresses by Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright.

