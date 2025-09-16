Elon University, Queens University of Charlotte Announce Merger Plans to Expand Access, Opportunity and Educational Impact in Charlotte

Grounded in shared values and civic purpose, the partnership is designed to grow with Charlotte and shape the region's educational future

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a timely move that redefines higher education in Charlotte and throughout the region, Elon University with Queens University of Charlotte today announced an intent to merge that will unify the strengths and resources of both institutions to better serve students and the community for decades to come.

The proposed merger comes as Charlotte's metro population is projected to grow 21% between 2020 and 2034, outpacing both North and South Carolina averages and fueling demand for higher education, professional training, and workforce-ready graduates. Both institutions are strengthened by this merger – a bold step taken in the face of the headwinds confronting higher education, and at the same time aligned with the key growth and opportunity emerging in Charlotte.

Elon and Queens have long shared a belief in the transformative power of education. For both institutions, recognizing and igniting that power has never been theoretical; it is a core tenet of their mission and legacies, expressed through decades of civic engagement, experiential learning models and student-centered innovation. Now, the two universities are joining forces to proactively meet the moment – responding to shifting student needs, workforce demands and the evolving higher education landscape with a future-focused, student-centered approach. The merger brings together the best of both institutions:

Elon University , a national leader in engaged learning and student success, has deep ties to Charlotte through its alumni and professional footprint. While its physical and programmatic presence has expanded significantly over the past two years with the growth of graduate and professional offerings, most notably the Elon Law Flex Program, the university's connection to the city extends much further. Today, more than 3,000 Elon alumni live and work in Charlotte , contributing to the region's civic, cultural and economic life, forming a strong foundation for Elon's continued investment in the city.

Queens University of Charlotte, a historic institution with nearly 170 years of academic and civic impact, offers long-standing relationships with Charlotte's business, nonprofit and faith-based communities – and a legacy as a champion for civic dialogue and service. Over the decades, Queens has expanded access to higher education and evolved its academic offerings to respond to the region's shifting needs. Queens remains a vital part of Charlotte's intellectual and cultural fabric, consistent with its enduring values.

The proposed merger is built upon shared values, complementary missions and a steadfast commitment to student success. Both institutions embrace the belief that education must meet students where they are in their lives – geographically, financially and personally – and provide real-world, engaged learning experiences that prepare them to thrive. The merger also creates new advantages of scale, bringing together resources, faculty expertise, research capacity and student services across both universities. This expanded reach will provide more opportunities for students, faculty and staff on both campuses, ensuring that the benefits of this larger enterprise extend well beyond Charlotte.

The formal structure of the proposed merger will be finalized over the next few months, but the vision is clear: to create a stronger, more sustainable model of higher education in Charlotte that expands access, enhances opportunity, prepares a future-ready workforce and honors the storied legacies of both institutions. At the conclusion of the merger, which is anticipated in the summer of 2026, Elon will operate Queens in partnership with existing and legacy leaders.

"Elon University has received the warmest of welcomes from the Charlotte community, and that spirit of connection inspires us every day," said Elon University President Dr. Connie Ledoux Book. "On my desk, I keep a photo of our Elon Law students in Charlotte – a daily reminder of the power and promise of bringing educational opportunity to those who seek it. This merger with Queens unites two institutions deeply committed to student success, and together, we will expand relevant, high-impact programs that connect academic excellence with real-world opportunity in service to the Charlotte region."

"Queens has long been a leader in undergraduate and graduate education, deeply connected to Charlotte's civic and business community and committed to shaping the region and nation through thought leadership," said Jesse Cureton, acting president of Queens University of Charlotte. "This merger with Elon – a North Star for Queens for many years – accelerates that vision. It ensures continuity for our students and faculty while creating bold new opportunities to expand our impact and strengthen Charlotte's role as a hub for higher education – because in today's higher education environment, collaboration is not only smart, but essential."

The Charlotte region faces annual growing shortages of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and lawyers. Graduate-level demand is also surging, with certificate completions up 151% between 2018 and 2022, far outpacing the national average of 21%. The combined strengths of Elon and Queens will accelerate new programs across vital industries, while also expanding access to the city's only law school.

Representatives from both universities will launch a citywide listening tour this fall to hear directly from students, faculty and staff, alumni and local civic leaders. The input from these sessions will inform ongoing decisions and help shape a shared future grounded in Charlotte's unique needs and aspirations as a vibrant city where education, equity and economic opportunity go hand in hand.

The proposed merger already has garnered enthusiastic support from city and state leaders, local institutions and philanthropic partners, who hail the partnership as a bold investment in Charlotte's future. This confidence reflects the strength of the vision and a deep respect for Queens' legacy. As a long-standing civic anchor, interfaith center and convenor of ideas and opportunity, Queens' impact on the city will be preserved as part of the merger's long-term vision.

"This merger will be a win for both universities and, more importantly, for Charlotte," said Hugh L. McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America and a longtime civic leader in Charlotte. "Having served nearly two decades as a trustee at Queens and now watching my granddaughter pursue her degree at Elon Law in Charlotte, I've seen firsthand the impact both institutions have on students and on this community. By uniting their strengths, Elon and Queens are expanding opportunity, preserving legacy and making a bold investment in Charlotte's future. This is the kind of forward-looking vision that ensures our city continues to thrive for generations to come."

"Queens has been part of Charlotte's civic and academic fabric for nearly 170 years, and this merger ensures that legacy not only endures but flourishes," said Pamela Davies, past president and current professor of strategy at Queens University. "By joining with Elon, we are reinvesting in the students, faculty and community that make Queens special. This is not about replacing Queens, but about elevating its mission and preserving what matters most while creating bold new opportunities for Charlotte's future."

Public communications from both institutions will continue throughout the fall. A more developed vision – including information about community efforts, leadership structure and programming – will follow in early 2026. For more information about the merger, visit www.elonandqueens.org.

About Elon University: Elon University is the nationally recognized leader in engaged, experiential learning that prepares graduates to be creative, resilient, ambitious and ethical citizens of our global culture. At Elon, approximately 7,000 students learn through hands-on experiences and close working relationships with faculty and staff whose priorities are teaching and mentoring. The Elon curriculum is grounded in the traditional liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis on global experiences and career development. More than 70 undergraduate majors are complemented by professional and graduate programs in law, business, education and health care. Elon is ranked among the top national universities by U.S. News & World Report, with a No. 1 ranking for excellence in undergraduate teaching for four consecutive years.

About Queens University of Charlotte: Queens University of Charlotte is located in one of America's fastest-growing cities, offering an extended classroom to students and a direct pipeline to meaningful careers for graduates. On track to become the national private university of Charlotte, Queens University serves around 2,000 students in undergraduate and master's-level programs across the liberal arts and sciences as well as the professional fields of business, communication, nursing, health, and education. Queens' unique General Education model teaches students to think critically about some of the world's biggest problems, beyond the boundaries of what's expected in a college classroom. U.S. News & World Report ranked Queens in the top 20 among regional universities in the south in its 2025 edition of Best Colleges.

