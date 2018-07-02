Eloquence Magazine Names Gurkha Cigar Top Cigar For 2018

Gurkha's Maharaja cigar was also featured as third on the list selling for $2,000 per cigar and features a secret blend of the best tobacco available. Both cigar beat out several classics such as Cohibas, Padrons and Davidoffs.

Eloquence Magazine is published out of Palm Beach, Florida and prides itself on being fluent in the "private club aesthetic and affluent lifestyle."

Gurkha Cigars are known throughout the world for their premium and luxurious cigars, so it's no surprise that they are the most sought-after cigars around the globe. Gurkha produces millions of cigars per year that are sold in more than 70 countries worldwide. And while Gurkha is known for its exclusivity, it has an impressive array of 250 brands of flawlessly handcrafted, premium cigars created in a variety of strengths, tasting profiles and price-points. No matter what your taste, there's a Gurkha cigar that's perfect for your palate. For additional information visit www.gurkhacigars.com.

