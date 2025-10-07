Eloquest Healthcare and Omni-stat Medical Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Hemostatic Solutions in Acute Care

Collaboration expands access to proven hemostatic technologies

FERNDALE, Mich., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eloquest Healthcare, Inc., a leader in infection prevention and vascular access solutions, today announced a formal partnership with Omni-stat Medical, Inc., a global innovator in advanced hemostatic technologies. Through this agreement, Eloquest will promote Omni-Stat's portfolio of hemostatic products into the U.S. acute care market, with a particular emphasis on intensive care units and vascular access procedures.

Omni-Stat's proprietary hemostatic gauze products are designed to quickly and effectively control bleeding, supporting clinicians in critical care environments where time and reliability are paramount. The addition of these solutions aligns with Eloquest Healthcare's mission to improve patient outcomes and advance standards of care in vascular access management.

"We are excited to partner with Omni-stat Medical to bring these proven hemostatic solutions into more hospitals and ICUs across the country," said Tim O'Halla, President & CEO of Eloquest Healthcare. "This agreement reflects our continued commitment to aligning with best-in-class technologies that complement our portfolio. Together, we can help clinicians improve care and outcomes for patients at some of the most challenging points in their treatment journey."

"Omni-Stat is proud to collaborate with Eloquest Healthcare. Their deep expertise and trusted presence in the acute care market make them the ideal partner to expand adoption of our hemostatic products," said Gina Milner, Director, US Commercial Operations at Omni-stat Medical, Inc. "We look forward to working together to support clinicians with more efficacious solutions that rapidly reduce blood loss and save time, ultimately improving safety, and enhancing patient care."

About Eloquest Healthcare, Inc.

Eloquest Healthcare, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc., offers simple solutions that enhance clinical outcomes, elevate quality of care, reduce total cost of care, and improve staff efficiency. More information is available at www.eloquesthealthcare.com.

About Omni-stat Medical, Inc.

Omni-stat Medical is a leader in hemostatic technologies. Its products are designed for rapid and effective control of minor, moderate, and severe bleeding. With a commitment to innovation and clinical performance, Omni-Stat allows for shorter patient length of stay and better management of staffing resources by reducing blood loss and the associated risks. For more information, visit www.omni-stat.com.

