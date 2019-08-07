ELOQUII Expands Its East Coast Footprint With The Opening Of Its Sixth Store In The Greater Philadelphia Area At King Of Prussia Shopping Mall

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELOQUII, the trend-driven retailer for women sizes 14-28, today announces the opening of its sixth store, located in the King of Prussia Shopping Mall. Adding to ELOQUII's offline footprint, the King of Prussia location shows the brand's continued commitment to service this customer and provide a unique shopping experience for her.

ELOQUII regularly engages with customers on social media and recognized the need for a location in the Philadelphia area. With King of Prussia being the second largest mall in the U.S., and a highly sought-out destination by Philadelphia shoppers, the Shopping Mall was the ideal location for the new store. Located on the second level of the mall, the 2,500 square-foot store will provide shoppers with a unique offline experience, along with an assortment of ELOQUII's core collection of trend-driven pieces, including dresses, workwear, essentials, outerwear, separates, swim and special collaborations.

"For far too long our customer has been incredibly underserved and it is our continued commitment to provide trend-driven fashion for her, not just online, but with physical locations nationwide where she feels she has a lack of options," said Mariah Chase, CEO of ELOQUII. "The opening of our King of Prussia location is another step towards that goal."

In-store offerings will also include the brand's signature complimentary personal styling program, which is offered at every ELOQUII store location. Shoppers can sign up to experience one-on-one appointments, group styling sessions or stylist parties with ELOQUII trend and fit experts. In addition to shopping the latest trends, customers will be offered early access to new collections, exclusive in-store events, redeemable and earnable app-based rewards programs, and free two-day shipping on all online orders placed via iPads in the store.

This year, the brand has collaborated with notable partners such as Italian lingerie brand Cosabella, star makeup artist Priscilla Ono and fashion designer Jason Wu. Most recently, ELOQUII launched its first-ever brand campaign, Model That, that features real women who hold amazing careers, making the world see them and their accomplishments, not their size.

ELOQUII King of Prussia will be open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 9PM and Sunday from 11AM to 6PM. For more information, please visit www.ELOQUII.com. Additional ELOQUII stores are located in SoHo, New York, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Washington D.C, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit and The Galleria Shopping Center in Houston.

For details on store opening events and promotions follow @ELOQUII on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and join the ELOQUII community by sharing your #XOQ looks on Instagram.

About ELOQUII

ELOQUII Design Inc., based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is transforming the way women sizes 14+ dress and participate in fashion. The pioneering e-commerce destination for fashion in sizes 14 to 28, ELOQUII offers trend-driven style at accessible price points. The Company – in merchandise categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories – debuts new and exciting trend-leading collections multiple times each month. ELOQUII also offers customers access to unique content through its Style & Substance platform, an editorial catalogue, and has created an online community through its #XOQ hashtag, which allows customers to tag themselves to the Company's site via Instagram. The brand is currently sold at their SoHo store on 120 Wooster Street, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Washington D.C, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, The Galleria Shopping Center in Houston, and through www.ELOQUII.com . @ELOQUII, #XOQ.

