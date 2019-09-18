ELOQUII Furthers Retail Expansion with the Opening of New Store In Atlanta, Georgia at Lenox Square Opening November 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELOQUII, the trend-driven retailer for women sizes 14-28, today announces the opening of their Atlanta, Georgia location within Lenox Square, marking the seventh store for the brand. On the heels of the announcement of ELOQUII's King of Prussia store opening later this fall, the brand's latest location further instills the brand's mission to engage with their customers in person, providing their signature, offline shopping experience.

Located in Lenox Square within Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, which is known for its world class shopping, the 2,500 square-foot store will provide shoppers with an assortment of ELOQUII's core collection of trend-driven pieces, including dresses, workwear, essentials, outerwear, separates, swim and special collaborations. Serving as the home to a network of influential women that make up the brand's customer base, the opening of Lenox Square will introduce the ELOQUII elevated shopping experience to a wider network of Atlanta residents.

"At ELOQUII, we believe in the transformational power of fashion and want to positively impact both the number and quality of fashion options available to women size 14+," said Mariah Chase, CEO of ELOQUII. "Our Atlanta customer has been asking us for a store since we relaunched ELOQUII.com over five years ago. It took us some time to put all of the pieces together, so we are beyond thrilled with the opening of our Lenox Square location. We can't wait to get to know our Atlanta customers day-in, day-out, learn from her and develop long-lasting relationships with her."

Additional in-store offerings will include the brand's signature complimentary personal styling program, which is offered at every ELOQUII store location. Shoppers can sign up to experience one-on-one appointments, group styling sessions or stylist parties with ELOQUII trend and fit experts. In addition to shopping the latest trends, customers will be offered early access to new collections, exclusive in-store events, redeemable and earnable app-based rewards programs, and free two-day shipping on all online orders placed via iPads in the store.

ELOQUII Lenox Square will be open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 9PM and Sunday from 11AM to 7PM. For more information, please visit www.ELOQUII.com. Additional ELOQUII stores are located in SoHo, New York, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Washington D.C, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, The Galleria Shopping Center in Houston and the upcoming opening of the King of Prussia location in Philadelphia.

For details on store opening events and promotions follow @ELOQUII on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and join the ELOQUII community by sharing your #XOQ looks on Instagram.

About ELOQUII

ELOQUII Design Inc., based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is transforming the way women sizes 14+ dress and participate in fashion. The pioneering e-commerce destination for fashion in sizes 14 to 28, ELOQUII offers trend-driven style at accessible price points. The Company – in merchandise categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories – debuts new and exciting trend-leading collections multiple times each month. ELOQUII also offers customers access to unique content through its Style & Substance platform, an editorial catalogue, and has created an online community through its #XOQ hashtag, which allows customers to tag themselves to the Company's site via Instagram. The brand is currently sold at their SoHo store on 120 Wooster Street, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Washington D.C, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, The Galleria Shopping Center in Houston, and through www.ELOQUII.com . @ELOQUII, #XOQ.

SOURCE ELOQUII

