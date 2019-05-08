ELOQUII Opens Its Sixth Store In The Heart Of New York City's SoHo Shopping District, Following A Successful Pop-Up Shop

Located on 120 Wooster Street, the 2,500 square-foot space positions ELOQUII as the only retailer dedicated to sizes 14+ in one of the city's most popular shopping areas, as SoHo is the destination to some of the world's most recognized brands. The new ELOQUII store offers shoppers an assortment of fashion-forward pieces, including dresses, special occasion styles, workwear, essentials, outerwear, separates and swim.

Designed by the ELOQUII team, the SoHo location features feminine and polished décor in a neutral color palette, that allows the brand's vibrant collections to stand out. The elevated fitting room area is custom designed to feel open, spacious and inviting for the ELOQUII community. The storefront window will continuously be updated to reflect the brand's current campaign, collaborations or brand ethos, such as the powerful messaging displayed during the pop-up shop, "Which part of the store is yours? All of it."

In-store offerings will also include the brand's signature complimentary personal styling program, which is offered at every ELOQUII store location. Shoppers can sign up to experience one-on-one appointments, group styling sessions or stylist parties with ELOQUII trend and fit experts. Unique to the SoHo location, an on-site technical designer will work closely with customers, trained by the ELOQUII in-house design team, to advise shoppers on the brand's expert fit technique, in real-time. In addition to shopping the latest trends, customers will be offered early access to new collections, exclusive in-store events, redeemable and earnable app-based rewards programs, and free two-day shipping on all online orders placed via iPads in the store.

"This is such an exciting moment for the brand as NYC is an important market to our shopper," said Mariah Chase, CEO of ELOQUII. "We are here today because of the amazing love and support from our customers. This new location will offer our customer another destination that's dedicated just to her."

This year, the brand has collaborated with notable partners such as Italian lingerie brand Cosabella, star makeup artist Priscilla Ono and fashion designer Jason Wu. Most recently, ELOQUII launched their first-ever brand campaign, Model That, that features real women who hold amazing careers, making the world see them and their accomplishments, not their size.

ELOQUII SoHo will be open Monday through Friday from 11AM to 8PM, Saturday from 10AM to 8PM and Sunday from 11AM to 7PM. For more information, please visit www.ELOQUII.com. The additional ELOQUII stores are located at the Washington D.C. Pentagon City store, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, The Galleria Shopping Center in Houston, and Miami Dadeland Mall.

For details on store opening events and promotions follow @ELOQUII on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and join the ELOQUII community by sharing your #XOQ looks on Instagram.

About ELOQUII

ELOQUII Design Inc., based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is transforming the way women sizes 14+ dress and participate in fashion. The pioneering e-commerce destination for fashion in sizes 14 to 28, ELOQUII offers trend-driven style at accessible price points. The Company – in merchandise categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories – debuts new and exciting trend-leading collections each month. ELOQUII also offers customers access to unique content through its Style & Substance platform, an editorial catalogue, and has created an online community through its #XOQ hashtag, which allows customers to tag themselves to the Company's site via Instagram. The brand is currently sold at their Washington D.C. Pentagon City store, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, The Galleria Shopping Center in Houston, Miami Dadeland Mall and through www.ELOQUII.com. @ELOQUII, #XOQ.

