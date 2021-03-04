Eloy Kaminski presents his new book, NATASHA, a collection of short stories.

Eloy Kaminski grew up in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, where he began his university studies in the career of Letras. Currently, he lives in Honolulu, where he prepares the manuscripts for his first novel and runs a business dedicated to the propagation and planting of trees on the island of Oahu.

A writer of the twentieth century wrote that a book is one thing among things, a volume lost between the volumes that populate the indifferent universe until it finds its reader, the woman or man destined for its symbols.

If you are the person it expected to find, the person for whom it was written, then here it is, is all yours, immerse yourself in it and read each page.

But if, on the contrary, you're not, then put it aside immediately, stay away from it and forget it, whatever you do, don't read this book.

Published by Page Publishing, Eloy Kaminski's interesting book, NATASHA, is a compendium of stories that open up a world of immense depth. Mysteries and adventures will be the protagonists of these stories.

For readers who wish to have an approach to these mysteries, they can do so by purchasing NATASHA, at any bookstore, or in the apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble online stores.

For additional information or any queries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional publishing house, which provides all kinds of services, handles all the intrinsic topics involved in publishing the books of its authors including distribution in the world's largest retail stores and generating royalties. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not tied to a complicated business with topics like online book conversion, establishing sales accounts, insurance, taxes and similar topics. Its authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-wasting topics for them, and focus on their passion; write and create. Learn more in www.pagepublishing.com

