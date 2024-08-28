ELP Luxury Vacations Surpasses $400 Million in Assets Under Management and Becomes First Airbnb Luxe Partner in Florida Panhandle

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Luxury Properties (ELP), a premier asset management firm specializing in boutique services for high-end vacation rentals, is celebrating 3.5 years of outstanding service and impressive growth. Since its founding, ELP has experienced substantial expansion, both in team size and homeowner partnerships, now proudly managing over $420 million in assets.

ELP Luxury Vacations | Gulf Front Sanctuary | Seagrove, Florida ELP Luxury Vacations | 30A + Destin, Florida

Over the past few years, ELP has earned prestigious recognition, with features in the Wall Street Journal and Forbes, and inclusion in the exclusive The 100 Collection . The company's commitment to excellence and its "Represented by Echelon" philosophy have cemented its reputation as a leading host for celebrities and affluent guests alike.

"Our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Sam Cobb, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Echelon Luxury Properties (ELP). "The recognition from these esteemed publications, coupled with our growth in assets under management, underscores our dedication to delivering luxury and bespoke service in the vacation rental industry. We are incredibly proud of our team and look forward to continuing to set new standards."

ELP's success is driven by its tailored approach to asset management, grounded in decades of experience in property management, hospitality, finance and luxury real estate development. This expertise, paired with a strong commitment to innovation, has positioned ELP at the forefront of the vacation rental industry. ELP's dedication to strategic enhancements and exceptional care for both guests and homeowners has solidified its leadership, with their properties being the first on Florida's Emerald Coast to be featured on Airbnb's Luxe platform.

For homeowners, Echelon Luxury Properties is a trusted partner in managing their valuable assets. "Our homeowners have invested in some of the most exquisite properties in the United States. They deserve a partner who not only understands the nuances of the luxury market but also consistently raises the bar in service and care," Cobb continued. "Our unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that we deliver superior returns on investment for our homeowners."

"As a former vacation rental company owner in the Destin and 30A markets, I've seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities in this industry. ELP has successfully capitalized on the up-market segment. Meeting high expectations on both revenue and service for homeowners and guests in this competitive market is no easy task," said Jason Sprenkle, former owner of 360 Blue and current CEO of Key Data Dashboard. "I've known Sam for nearly 20 years and seeing him build ELP into what it is today has been inspiring. Sam's vision and execution ability have made ELP a standout in our space", Sprenkle added.

As ELP looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to its core values of excellence, innovation, and personalized service. With a strong foundation and a clear vision, ELP is poised to continue its growth, offering unparalleled experiences for both homeowners and guests. The company is committed to further solidifying its position as the premier luxury vacation rental management firm, consistently exceeding expectations and redefining luxury in the industry.

About ELP Luxury Vacations

Led by Sam Cobb, ELP (Echelon Luxury Properties) was established in 2021. The locally-owned company represents some of Northwest Florida's finest vacation homes from Destin to Inlet Beach, FL. ELP has offices in both Miramar Beach and WaterSound Beach, FL.

For more information, visit eluxuryproperties.com or call (888) THE-LUXE or follow ELP on Instagram and Facebook .

Contact ELP at [email protected]

