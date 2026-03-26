ELP Luxury Vacations Surpasses $700 Million in Assets Under Management, Expands Global Luxury Partnerships

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELP Luxury Vacations (ELP), a premier luxury vacation rental and asset management firm along Florida's Emerald Coast, today announced it has surpassed $700 million in assets under management, marking a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth and leadership within the high-end vacation rental industry.

The achievement builds on ELP's reputation for disciplined growth, strong performance, and a people-first approach to luxury asset management. With a carefully curated portfolio of exceptional homes across Destin and Scenic Highway 30A, ELP has become a trusted partner for discerning homeowners seeking both elevated service and durable long-term results.

ELP's strategic growth reflects a deliberate focus on execution, infrastructure, and long-term performance rather than growth for growth's sake. Guided by a philosophy of fewer but finer, the firm prioritizes quality, stewardship, and consistency across its portfolio. This approach has resulted in strong homeowner retention and referral-driven growth, reinforcing long-standing trust among owner partners.

In recent years, ELP has expanded its global reach through strategic partnerships with some of the most respected names in luxury travel. The firm is a selected partner of American Express Select Homes & Retreats and Marriott Homes & Villas, extending distribution to a worldwide audience of discerning travelers while aligning with brands known for excellence and service. These collaborations build upon ELP's earlier distinction as the first Airbnb Luxe partner on Florida's Emerald Coast.

"Growth just for the sake of growth has never been our aim," said Sam Cobb, Founder and CEO of Echelon Luxury Properties. "We've always believed in fewer but finer and quality over quantity in every decision we make. While national recognition and global partnerships are meaningful, the real credit belongs to our team. Their commitment to excellence, consistency, and care is what defines this company, and I'm incredibly proud of them."

ELP's boutique, asset-management-driven model combines deep local market expertise with thoughtful global exposure, sophisticated revenue strategy, and white-glove guest experiences. The firm continues to invest in its people, systems, and relationships to support growth without compromising the standards on which it was built.

With a strong concentration of luxury homes along Florida's Emerald Coast, ELP has established itself as a recognized leader in luxury vacation rental management, serving homeowners who value transparency, performance, and long-term stewardship of high-value assets.

About Echelon Luxury Properties

ELP is a luxury asset management and vacation rental firm specializing in high-end homes along Florida's Emerald Coast, including Destin and 30A. Known for its disciplined approach, personalized service, and global distribution partnerships, ELP delivers best-in-class results for homeowners and exceptional experiences for guests.

Learn more at: eluxuryproperties.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE ELP Luxury Vacations