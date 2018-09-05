Elpida™ Included in Essential Drugs List for HIV-1 in Russia

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viriom, Inc., a San Diego-based biotech, announces that on Sept 4th, 2018, the commission of the Russian Ministry of Health included Elpida™, Viriom's once-daily 20 mg oral formulation of its innovative drug elsulfavirine, in Russia's List of Vital and Essential Drugs (VED).

Inclusion of Elpida™, Viriom's best in class non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), provides full access to the drug for all patients and physicians for HIV treatment and prophylaxis, and is chiefly funded under the Russian Government's State Strategy and Implementation Plan on HIV until 2020 and beyond.

The decision to list Elpida™ in VED was based on evaluation of Elpida's medical and pharmacoeconomic merit, and paves the way for quick adoption of Elpida™ as the preferred NNRTI standard of care by the regulatory and physician community, with strong support from patient organizations.

NNRTIs block HIV by inhibiting a key enzyme in virus replication. During preclinical and clinical development, elsulfavirine demonstrated a higher genetic barrier to development of resistance-conferring viral mutations, high efficacy, superior safety and tolerability over other antiretroviral medicines; and clinical pharmacology advantageous for development of less frequent drug administration.

Viriom, Inc. obtained its first Russian marketing approval for Elpida™ in June 2017 for treatment of HIV-1 in combination with other antiretroviral medicines. Viriom is launching Elpida™ in several developing markets, expecting to treat over 8000 HIV patients in 2017-2018. Elpida™ and elsulfavirine based fixed dose combinations and elsulfavirine once weekly dosing regimen are undergoing market registration and development in several countries including Thailand, countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the USA.

About Viriom: Viriom focuses on the treatment, prophylaxis, and eradication of infectious diseases globally. Viriom is developing and commercializing the most innovative and affordable solutions to radically expand global access to antiviral treatments. Viriom's broad, proprietary, and partnered pipeline covers therapeutic, prophylactic, and curative medicines for HIV and viral hepatitis. Learn more at www.viriom.com.

