Elpiscience and Bio-Techne Announce Strategic Collaboration

SHANGHAI and MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elpiscience BioPharma and Bio-Techne Corporation announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic collaboration for the development of anti-cancer therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, Elpiscience will have access to multiple antibodies from Bio-Techne's extensive product portfolio for use in the development of preclinical, clinical, and commercial biopharmaceuticals.

The collaboration between Elpiscience, a biotech company committed to leading the innovation and development of the next generation of cancer immunotherapy, and Bio-Techne, a global leader in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, will expand mutual capabilities in the field of cancer immunotherapy. This strategic collaboration also aims to accelerate the development of new biologics to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Dr. Darren Ji, CEO of Elpiscience, said, "We are very happy to enter into a strategic collaboration with Bio-Techne in therapeutic antibody research and development. This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies in the field of anti-cancer therapeutics and speed up the development of new cancer immunotherapies in order to bring more efficient treatment to cancer patients worldwide."

David Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment commented, "We are extremely excited to partner with Elpiscience for the development of novel cancer immunotherapies. It is our goal to increase our partnerships with developers of therapeutics in order to unleash the potential of our vast library of high-quality antibodies towards the development of next generation immunotherapies."

About Elpiscience

Elpiscience is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer immunotherapy. The company is committed to leading the innovation and development of the next generation of cancer immunotherapies for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. Elpiscience's first therapeutic product ES101 has entered into clinical trial, and the second innovative product ES102 is IND ready. Elpiscience has a pipeline of more than 10 innovative molecules in discovery, covering a wide range of targets with a particular focus on innate immunity and tumor microenvironment. Elpiscience's sustainable pipeline forms a strong cornerstone for developing the next generation and more effective immunotherapies. Founded and managed by seasoned executives in the biopharma industry, Elpiscience is backed by top investors such as Lilly Asia Ventures, Hillhouse Capital, and CDH Investment.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. Bio-Techne's portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx® Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $643 million in net sales in fiscal 2018 and has over 2,100 employees worldwide.

Contact:

David Clair

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@bio-techne.com

Phone: 646-227-1266

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation