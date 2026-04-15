ELRON VENTURES PORTFOLIO COMPANY ZENGO TO BE ACQUIRED BY ETORO

Transaction highlights continued convergence of self-custody, digital asset infrastructure, and multi-asset platforms

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elron Ventures Ltd. (TASE: ELRN) ("Elron"), a technology investment firm focused on investing in, building, and scaling technology companies across deep tech, defense technologies, cybersecurity, and AI, announced that its portfolio company Zengo has entered into an agreement to be acquired by eToro.

According to eToro's official announcement earlier today, it stated that its goal is to provide users with "the knowledge, tools, products and services they need to meet their evolving investment goals." Yoni Assia, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of eToro, said in the company's official release "We believe the future of finance will be increasingly digital, decentralized and user-controlled. Self-custody is an important part of that evolution."

"Zengo's technology addresses a critical component of the evolving digital asset ecosystem, where security and usability must coexist at scale," said Yaniv Shnieder, Chief Executive Officer of Elron Ventures. "This transaction reflects continued realization of value across our portfolio and demonstrates the consistency of our strategy of identifying and building companies operating at critical infrastructure layers across large and evolving technology markets, including prior portfolio company exits such as Cybersixgill , Ironscales and Cynerio, as we continue to see outcomes across our portfolio."

For additional information, please refer to eToro's official announcement: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/15/3274163/0/en/eToro-Acquires-Zengo-to-Expand-Self-Custodial-Crypto-Capabilities.html

About Elron Ventures

Elron Ventures Ltd. ("Elron") is a technology investment firm focused on investing in, building, and scaling technology companies across deep tech, defense technologies, cybersecurity, and AI. The company works closely with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive the development and scaling of businesses addressing large and evolving markets, with a focus on infrastructure and mission-critical technologies and long-term value creation. Elron is controlled by Arieli Group, a U.S.-based investment firm.

For more information, please visit www.elronventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding market trends, demand for technology solutions, and Elron's investment strategy and future positioning. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect such outcomes include changes in market conditions, technological developments, competitive dynamics, portfolio company performance, and other risks beyond the Company's control. Elron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Lisya Bahar-Manoah, Managing Partner, Arieli Group

Chairperson of the Board, Elron Ventures

+972-52-605-6029; [email protected]

Media Relations

Maya Reitman, Head of Marketing

Elron Ventures

+972-3-607-5555; [email protected]

SOURCE Elron Ventures