ELS Announces Tax Treatment Of 2025 Distributions
News provided byEquity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.
Jan 22, 2026, 09:15 ET
CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us" and "our") today announced the tax treatment of our 2025 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2025 distributions.
Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2025
|
Long-Term
Capital
Gains
Dividend
|
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
|
Nondividend
Distribution
|
Qualified
REIT
Dividend for
IRC §199A
|
03/28/2025
|
04/11/2025
|
$0.515000
|
$0.515000
|
$0.002496
|
$0.492110
|
$0.020394
|
$0.492110
|
06/27/2025
|
07/11/2025
|
$0.515000
|
$0.515000
|
$0.002496
|
$0.492110
|
$0.020394
|
$0.492110
|
09/26/2025
|
10/10/2025
|
$0.515000
|
$0.515000
|
$0.002496
|
$0.492110
|
$0.020394
|
$0.492110
|
12/26/2025
|
01/09/2026
|
$0.515000
|
$0.418345
|
$0.002028
|
$0.399750
|
$0.016567
|
$0.399750
|
TOTALS
|
$2.060000
|
$1.963345
|
$0.009516
|
$1.876080
|
$0.077749
|
$1.876080
The common stock distribution with a record date of December 26, 2025, paid on January 9, 2026, is a split-year distribution with $0.096655 considered a distribution made in 2026 for federal income tax purposes.
Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), we report that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are both $0.00 per share with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.
As of September 30, 2025, we owned or had an interest in 455 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 173,341 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.
SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.
Share this article