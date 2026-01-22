ELS Announces Tax Treatment Of 2025 Distributions

News provided by

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.

Jan 22, 2026, 09:15 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us" and "our") today announced the tax treatment of our 2025 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2025 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Total

 Distribution

 Allocable to

2025

Long-Term

Capital 

Gains

Dividend

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

 

 

 Nondividend

 Distribution

Qualified

REIT

Dividend for

 IRC §199A

03/28/2025

04/11/2025

$0.515000

$0.515000

$0.002496

$0.492110

$0.020394

$0.492110

06/27/2025

07/11/2025

$0.515000

$0.515000

$0.002496

$0.492110

$0.020394

$0.492110

09/26/2025

10/10/2025

$0.515000

$0.515000

$0.002496

$0.492110

$0.020394

$0.492110

12/26/2025

01/09/2026

$0.515000

$0.418345

$0.002028

$0.399750

$0.016567

$0.399750








TOTALS

$2.060000

$1.963345

$0.009516

$1.876080

$0.077749

$1.876080

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 26, 2025, paid on January 9, 2026, is a split-year distribution with $0.096655 considered a distribution made in 2026 for federal income tax purposes.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), we report that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are both $0.00 per share with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of September 30, 2025, we owned or had an interest in 455 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 173,341 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") announced today that the Company's fourth...

ELS Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

On October 28, 2025, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics