ELS Announces Tax Treatment Of 2025 Distributions

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us" and "our") today announced the tax treatment of our 2025 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2025 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Total Distribution Allocable to 2025 Long-Term

Capital

Gains

Dividend Ordinary Taxable Dividend Nondividend Distribution Qualified REIT Dividend for IRC §199A 03/28/2025 04/11/2025 $0.515000 $0.515000 $0.002496 $0.492110 $0.020394 $0.492110 06/27/2025 07/11/2025 $0.515000 $0.515000 $0.002496 $0.492110 $0.020394 $0.492110 09/26/2025 10/10/2025 $0.515000 $0.515000 $0.002496 $0.492110 $0.020394 $0.492110 12/26/2025 01/09/2026 $0.515000 $0.418345 $0.002028 $0.399750 $0.016567 $0.399750















TOTALS

$2.060000 $1.963345 $0.009516 $1.876080 $0.077749 $1.876080

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 26, 2025, paid on January 9, 2026, is a split-year distribution with $0.096655 considered a distribution made in 2026 for federal income tax purposes.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), we report that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are both $0.00 per share with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of September 30, 2025, we owned or had an interest in 455 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 173,341 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

