Els for Autism Foundation® thanks Senator Gayle Harrell and Representative John Snyder for their advocacy during the 2023 Legislative Session - $1 million appropriation secured to help advance the mission of Els for Autism®

News provided by

Els For Autism Foundation Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at a ceremony on the campus of The Els Center of Excellence®, leaders and supporters of the Els for Autism Foundation recognized Senator Gayle Harrell and Representative John Snyder for their efforts in successfully advocating for a $1 million appropriation to support the construction of a specialized autism recreation complex on the 26-acre campus located in Jupiter, Florida.

Continue Reading

"The Els for Autism Foundation staff and board of directors would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Senator Harrell and Representative Snyder for their support in securing this appropriation in the state budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year," said Dr. Michael Alessandri, Chairman of the Board of the Els for Autism Foundation. "We are also grateful to the entire Florida Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis for approving this item in the state budget."

"These funds will allow us to build on our mission of transforming the lives of people with autism by providing a full range of recreation choices," said Dr. Marlene Sotelo, Executive Director of the Els for Autism Foundation. "This complex will include a purpose-built, sensory-friendly gymnasium and an aquatics center that will include a swimming pool and splash pad."

"South Florida is surrounded by water, and the frequency of elopement and wandering behaviors of people with autism is heightened by the multitude of water access. Unfortunately, drowning is the number one cause of death for kids with autism, and programs designed to prevent these tragic events are essential to this community. Water safety and swim lessons will be a core feature of our program offerings at the Aquatics Center," said Dr. Sotelo.

"Since starting the Els for Autism Foundation programs and services in 2015, it has always been our vision to provide the autism community with a robust offering of sports, fitness, arts, leisure, and healthy living programs," said Liezl Els, Founder and Managing Director of the Els for Autism Foundation. "We are very grateful to our legislators for helping us get one step closer to making this dream a reality."

About Els for Autism Foundation®
Established in 2009 by World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, his wife Liezl, and honorary chairman Marvin R. Shanken, the Els for Autism Foundation is dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their caregivers through comprehensive lifespan services and collaborative partnerships. Els for Autism has provided services to families and professionals in 26 countries around the globe. In addition to its U.S. location, Els for Autism has foundations in Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit ElsforAutism.org.

**Contact Information:**
Rachel Soler
Sr. Marketing Manager
Els for Autism Foundation®
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 812.550.4353 (Cell)

**Address:**
18370 Limestone Creek Road
Jupiter, Florida 33458

SOURCE Els For Autism Foundation Inc.

Also from this source

Els for Autism Foundation® Opens Purpose-Built Building Dedicated to Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Els for Autism Foundation® appoints new Chairman of the Board: Michael Alessandri, Ph.D.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.