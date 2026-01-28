ELS Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Continued Strong Performance

Announces 2026 Guidance and 22nd Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

















FINANCIAL RESULTS













($ in millions, except per share data) Quarters Ended December 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 0.52

$ 0.50

$ 0.02

3.2 % Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.78

$ 0.76

$ 0.02

2.4 % Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per

Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.79

$ 0.76

$ 0.03

4.2 %

















Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change (1) Net Income per Common Share $ 2.01

$ 1.96

$ 0.05

2.6 % FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 3.08

$ 3.03

$ 0.05

1.5 % Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 3.06

$ 2.91

$ 0.15

5.0 %

_____________________ 1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

2026 Dividends



Our Board of Directors has approved setting the annual dividend rate for 2026 at $2.17 per share of Common Stock, an increase of 5.3%, or $0.11, over the current $2.06 per share of Common Stock for 2025. Our Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, will determine the amount of each quarterly dividend in advance of payment.

Business Updates



Pages 1 and 2 of this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information provide an update on operations and 2026 guidance.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties



We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of December 31, 2025, we own or have an interest in 453 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 173,355 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at [email protected].

Conference Call



A live audio webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, including the impact of changes in tariffs, as well as costs associated with supply chain disruptions; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of changes impacting the supply chain or labor markets; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to clean up and restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of material weaknesses, if any, in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations and Financial Update

2025 Highlights

Net income per Common Share was $2.01 for the year ended December 31, 2025, 2.6% higher than the year ended December 31, 2024.





FFO per Common Share was $3.08 for the year ended December 31, 2025, 1.5% higher than the year ended December 31, 2024.





Normalized FFO per Common Share was $3.06 for the year ended December 31, 2025, 5.0% higher than the year ended December 31, 2024, and in line with previous guidance.





7.9% dividend increase in 2025 contributes to 5-year compounded annual dividend growth of 8.5%. This compares to average growth of 5.2% across the residential REIT sector (1) over the same 5-year period.





over the same 5-year period. Added 362 expansion sites during the year ended December 31, 2025.





New home sales of 439 for the year ended December 31, 2025.





During the year ended December 31, 2025, we repaid $86.9 million of secured debt at maturity.





During the year ended December 31, 2025, we entered into a $240.0 million unsecured term loan agreement with an effective fixed interest rate of 4.74% maturing on May 15, 2030.

Core Portfolio

Core portfolio generated growth of 4.8% in income from property operations, excluding property management, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, exceeding our long-term quarterly average of 4.5%. (2)





Core MH base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $39.2 million, or 5.5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.





Core Annual RV and marina base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $12.2 million, or 4.1%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. During the second half of 2025, we increased Annual RV occupancy by 506 sites on a net basis.





Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $5.8 million, or 1.0%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.

______________________ 1. Includes all publicly traded single family home, multi-family home and manufactured housing U.S equity REITs, with a market capitalization of $3.0 billion or greater. 2. Average quarterly growth from Q3 1998 through Q3 2025.

2026 Guidance Update (1)

($ in millions, except per share data)







2026









First Quarter

Full Year Net Income per Common Share







$0.54 to $0.60

$2.06 to $2.16 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.81 to $0.87

$3.12 to $3.22 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit







$0.81 to $0.87

$3.12 to $3.22

















2025 Actual

2026 Growth Rates Core Portfolio: First Quarter

Full Year

First Quarter

Full Year MH base rental income $ 184.5

$ 748.6

5.5% to 6.1%

5.1% to 6.1% RV and marina base rental income (2) $ 116.1

$ 427.5

-1.8% to -1.2%

2.4% to 3.4% Property operating revenues $ 355.6

$ 1,405.6

3.5% to 4.1%

4.1% to 5.1% Property operating expenses, excluding property

management $ 141.6

$ 583.5

2.0% to 2.6%

2.7% to 3.7% Income from property operations, excluding property

management $ 214.0

$ 822.2

4.5% to 5.1%

5.1% to 6.1%















Non-Core Portfolio:







2026 Full Year Income from property operations, excluding property

management







$4.6 to $8.6















Other Guidance Assumptions:







2026 Full Year Property management and general administrative







$121.3 to $127.3 Interest and related amortization







$133.3 to $139.3

______________________ 1. First quarter and full year 2026 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflects

management's estimate of the most likely outcome, based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Actual results could vary

materially from management's estimates if any of our assumptions are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for additional

factors impacting our 2026 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental

financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to each of FFO

per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted. 2. Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 69.7% and 74.7% of first quarter 2026 and full year 2026 RV and marina base rental

income guidance, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue first quarter 2026 growth rate range is 4.2% to 4.8% and the full year 2026 growth

rate range is 4.7% to 5.7%.

Financial Highlights (1)(2)

(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share and ratio data, unaudited)

As of and for the Quarters Ended

Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Operating Information









Total revenues $ 373.9 $ 393.3 $ 376.9 $ 387.3 $ 372.3 Consolidated net income $ 103.8 $ 100.4 $ 83.5 $ 114.4 $ 100.6 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 100.5 $ 97.1 $ 79.7 $ 109.2 $ 96.0 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 189.6 $ 183.3 $ 170.0 $ 197.6 $ 182.8 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 156.7 $ 154.1 $ 138.3 $ 166.7 $ 153.0 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 157.6 $ 150.5 $ 137.7 $ 166.7 $ 151.2 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 131.7 $ 124.2 $ 115.2 $ 150.5 $ 122.6











Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share

Data









Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period 200,284 200,278 200,272 200,248 200,160 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 200,162 200,126 200,095 200,074 200,021 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.42 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.83 $ 0.76 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.75 $ 0.69 $ 0.83 $ 0.76 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.5150 $ 0.5150 $ 0.5150 $ 0.5150 $ 0.4775











Balance Sheet









Total assets $ 5,745 $ 5,747 $ 5,721 $ 5,642 $ 5,646 Total liabilities $ 3,931 $ 3,935 $ 3,908 $ 3,809 $ 3,822











Market Capitalization









Total debt (4) $ 3,346 $ 3,302 $ 3,273 $ 3,199 $ 3,230 Total market capitalization (5) $ 15,485 $ 15,459 $ 15,624 $ 16,556 $ 16,561











Ratios









Total debt / total market capitalization 21.6 % 21.4 % 20.9 % 19.3 % 19.5 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6) 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 Interest coverage (7) 5.7 5.8 5.6 5.4 5.2 Fixed charges (8) 5.7 5.7 5.5 5.3 5.2

____________________ 1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the Supplemental Financial Information for definitions of fixed charges,

FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD, Income from property operations excluding property management, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and a reconciliation of

Consolidated net income to Income from property operations. 2. See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and

OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. 4. Excludes Deferred financing costs, net of approximately $24.3 million as of December 31, 2025. 5. See page 16 for the calculation of market capitalization as of December 31, 2025. 6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. 7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. 8. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same

period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(unaudited)



Assets





Investment in real estate:





Land $ 2,088,174

$ 2,088,682 Land improvements 4,784,223

4,582,815 Buildings and other depreciable property 1,306,317

1,244,193

8,178,714

7,915,690 Accumulated depreciation (2,838,344)

(2,639,538) Net investment in real estate 5,340,370

5,276,152 Cash and restricted cash 26,132

24,576 Notes receivable, net 93,358

50,726 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 85,041

83,772 Deferred commission expense 58,149

56,516 Other assets, net 142,343

153,910 Total Assets $ 5,745,393

$ 5,645,652







Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,779,158

$ 2,928,292 Term loans, net 437,455

199,344 Unsecured line of credit 105,000

77,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 152,536

159,225 Deferred membership revenue 221,498

229,301 Accrued interest payable 11,333

10,679 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 120,441

122,448 Distributions payable 103,146

95,577 Total Liabilities $ 3,930,567

$ 3,821,866 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024; none issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024; 193,835,561 and 191,056,527 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,988

1,962 Paid-in capital 1,981,540

1,951,430 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (225,045)

(214,979) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,208)

2,303 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,756,275

1,740,716 Non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 58,551

83,070 Total Equity 1,814,826

1,823,786 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,745,393

$ 5,645,652

Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, unaudited)



Quarters Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Rental income $ 314,602

$ 301,398

$ 1,282,532

$ 1,233,252 Annual membership subscriptions 18,154

16,585

69,266

65,883 Membership upgrade revenue 3,120

4,263

12,412

16,433 Other income 15,546

27,168

62,794

75,354 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 17,386

19,275

86,034

117,732 Interest income 2,362

2,220

9,572

9,238 Income from other investments, net 2,698

1,414

8,772

8,274 Total revenues 373,868

372,323

1,531,382

1,526,166















Expenses:













Property operating and maintenance 113,758

110,540

493,412

480,438 Real estate taxes 21,075

20,349

85,148

81,966 Membership sales and marketing 3,877

4,192

16,069

22,063 Property management 19,354

18,803

80,784

78,114 Depreciation and amortization 52,991

50,493

208,895

203,879 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 12,693

13,103

60,335

84,771 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 6,170

6,689

26,512

27,644 General and administrative 9,025

8,235

37,510

38,483 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (1) (415)

(528)

(4,487)

(20,950) Other expenses 1,192

1,413

4,850

5,533 Early debt retirement —

5,803

—

5,833 Interest and related amortization 34,010

31,633

131,005

137,710 Total expenses 273,730

270,725

1,140,033

1,145,484 Income before other items 100,138

101,598

391,349

380,682 Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net 1,571

(668)

919

(2,466) Income tax benefit 2,145

115

3,273

354 Equity in income/(loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures (42)

(488)

6,520

6,248 Consolidated net income 103,812

100,557

402,061

384,818















Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units (3,342)

(4,574)

(15,553)

(17,804) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends (8)

(8)

(16)

(16) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 100,462

$ 95,975

$ 386,492

$ 366,998

_____________________ 1. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 includes reversals for previously accrued debris removal and cleanup

costs related to hurricane events of $0.4 million. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes debris removal

and cleanup costs related to hurricane events of $0.6 million and insurance recovery revenue of $5.1 million, including $4.3 million for reimbursement of

capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain Non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these Non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these Non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These Non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 8 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 18-21

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2025 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Core (2) $ 210.8 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Non-Core (2) 1.9 Property management and general and administrative (27.5) Other income and expenses 6.4 Interest and related amortization (34.0) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 157.6 Other items (4) (0.9) FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 156.7



FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.78 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.79



Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 157.6 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (25.9) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3) $ 131.7



Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted 200.2

______________________ 1. See page 8 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 2. See pages 10-11 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 12 for details of the Non-Core Income

from Property Operations, excluding property management. 3. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. 4. Represents expenses of $0.9 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Quarters Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 100,462

$ 95,975

$ 386,492

$ 366,998 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 3,342

4,574

15,553

17,804 Depreciation and amortization 52,991

50,493

208,895

203,879 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,472

1,266

5,722

4,826 (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (1,571)

668

(919)

2,466 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 156,696

152,976

615,743

595,973 Deferred income tax benefit —

(115)

—

(354) Early debt retirement —

5,803

—

5,833 Transaction/pursuit costs and other —

—

—

383 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net 18

(637)

(4,207)

(22,101) Other items (1) 900

(6,800)

900

(6,800) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 157,614

151,227

612,436

572,934 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (25,926)

(28,618)

(90,754)

(84,433) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 131,688

$ 122,609

$ 521,682

$ 488,501















Net income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.52

$ 0.50

$ 2.01

$ 1.96 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (2) $ 0.52

$ 0.50

$ 2.01

$ 1.96















FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.78

$ 0.77

$ 3.08

$ 3.03 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.78

$ 0.76

$ 3.08

$ 3.03















Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.79

$ 0.76

$ 3.06

$ 2.92 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.79

$ 0.76

$ 3.06

$ 2.91















Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic 193,629

190,822

192,137

187,439 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic 200,079

199,926

200,059

196,544 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 200,162

200,021

200,114

196,636

____________________ 1. Represents expenses of $0.9 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and other income of

$6.8 million related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. 2. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

Quarters Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 MH base rental income (2) $ 190.1

$ 180.0

$ 749.4

$ 710.1 Rental home income (2) 3.7

3.4

14.3

13.7 RV and marina base rental income (2) 103.2

101.6

446.3

438.4 Annual membership subscriptions 18.2

16.6

69.3

65.9 Membership upgrade revenue 3.1

4.3

12.4

16.4 Utility and other income (2)(3) 34.9

38.4

141.8

144.8 Property operating revenues 353.2

344.3

1,433.5

1,389.3















Utility expense 39.1

38.3

164.4

159.1 Payroll 28.1

28.1

120.7

120.2 Repairs & maintenance 20.1

19.4

99.2

94.0 Insurance and other (2) 26.8

25.1

110.4

106.7 Real estate taxes 21.1

20.3

85.1

82.0 Rental home operating and maintenance 1.4

1.3

5.2

5.7 Membership sales and marketing 3.9

4.2

16.1

22.1 Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 140.5

136.7

601.1

589.8 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 212.7

$ 207.6

$ 832.4

$ 799.5















































Manufactured home site figures and occupancy:













Total sites, beginning 73,220

73,005

73,216

73,009 Total sites, ending 73,585

73,216

73,585

73,216 Occupied sites, beginning 68,784

69,101

68,984

68,944 Occupied sites, ending 68,715

68,984

68,715

68,984 Occupancy average % 93.6 %

94.4 %

93.8 %

94.5 % Monthly base average rent per site $ 922

$ 870

$ 908

$ 858















RV and marina base rental income:













Annual $ 82.9

$ 78.4

$ 322.3

$ 308.0 Seasonal 9.9

12.1

52.7

56.9 Transient 10.4

11.1

71.3

73.5 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 103.2

$ 101.6

$ 446.3

$ 438.4

______________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental

income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 5. Bad debt expense is presented in Insurance and other in this table. 3. Includes approximately $1.6 million and $1.8 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarters ended December 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively, and $6.6 million and $7.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, unaudited)

Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Change (2)

2025

2024

Change (2) MH base rental income $ 189.9

$ 179.9

5.6 %

$ 748.6

$ 709.4

5.5 % Rental home income 3.7

3.4

9.5 %

14.2

13.7

4.2 % RV and marina base rental income 99.0

98.9

0.1 %

427.5

426.9

0.2 % Annual membership subscriptions 17.9

16.4

9.3 %

68.5

65.5

4.5 % Membership upgrade revenue 3.2

4.2

(25.8) %

12.3

16.3

(24.6) % Utility and other income 33.5

33.0

1.3 %

134.5

130.0

3.4 % Property operating revenues 347.2

335.8

3.4 %

1,405.6

1,361.8

3.2 %























Utility expense 38.2

37.6

1.6 %

160.6

156.8

2.4 % Payroll 27.2

27.4

(0.6) %

117.2

117.7

(0.4) % Repair & maintenance 19.5

18.9

3.0 %

96.2

91.8

4.8 % Insurance and other (3) 25.7

24.1

6.7 %

105.4

103.3

1.6 % Real estate taxes 20.5

19.8

3.1 %

82.9

80.4

3.0 % Rental home operating and maintenance 1.4

1.3

4.3 %

5.2

5.6

(8.1) % Membership sales and marketing 3.9

4.2

(7.0) %

16.0

22.0

(27.4) % Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1) 136.4

133.3

2.2 %

583.5

577.6

1.0 % Income from property operations, excluding property

management (1) $ 210.8

$ 202.5

4.1 %

$ 822.1

$ 784.2

4.8 %

























_____________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Core Income from Property Operations (continued)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

Quarters Ended





Years Ended





December 31,





December 31,





2025

2024





2025

2024



Core manufactured home site figures and

occupancy:





















Total sites, beginning 72,805

72,590





72,801

72,594



Expansion sites, net 365

211





369

207



Total sites, ending 73,170

72,801





73,170

72,801



Occupied sites, beginning 68,716

69,040





68,923

68,885



Occupied sites, ending (1) 68,644

68,923





68,644

68,923



Occupancy average % 94.0 %

94.9 %





94.3 %

94.9 %



Monthly base average rent per site $ 922

$ 870





$ 908

$ 858













































































Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Change (2)

2025

2024

Change (2) Core RV and marina base rental income:





















Annual (3) $ 80.1

$ 76.6

4.5 %

$ 312.4

$ 300.2

4.1 % Seasonal 9.1

11.5

(20.5) %

49.3

54.8

(9.9) % Transient 9.8

10.8

(9.2) %

65.8

71.9

(8.5) % Total Seasonal and Transient $ 18.9

$ 22.3

(15.1) %

$ 115.1

$ 126.7

(9.1) % Total RV and marina base rental income $ 99.0

$ 98.9

0.1 %

$ 427.5

$ 426.9

0.2 %









































































Quarters Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Change (2)

2025

2024

Change (2) Core utility information:





















Income $ 19.2

$ 17.9

7.1 %

$ 78.2

$ 73.5

6.3 % Expense 38.2

37.6

1.6 %

160.6

156.8

2.4 % Expense, net $ 19.0

$ 19.7

(3.5) %

$ 82.4

$ 83.3

(1.0) %























Utility recovery rate (4) 50.3 %

47.6 %





48.7 %

46.9 %





_____________________ 1. Occupied sites as of September 30, 2025 totaled 68,716 sites. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented. 4. Calculated by dividing utility income by utility expense.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025 MH base rental income $ 0.2

$ 0.8 Rental home income —

0.1 RV and marina base rental income 4.1

18.8 Annual membership subscriptions 0.3

0.8 Utility and other income 1.5

7.4 Membership upgrade revenue —

0.1 Property operating revenues 6.1

28.0







Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)(2) 4.2

17.6 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 1.9

$ 10.4

















______________________ 1. Excludes property management expenses. 2. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Home Sales and Rental Home Operations

(In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited) Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended

Years Ended December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Total new home sales volume 86

136

439

756 New home sales gross revenues $ 8,890

$ 10,526

$ 37,627

$ 66,432















Total used home sales volume 103

45

374

218 Used home sales gross revenues $ 513

$ 851

$ 3,382

$ 3,812















Brokered home resales volume 92

109

429

505 Brokered home resales gross revenues $ 383

$ 498

$ 1,657

$ 2,270 Rental Homes - Select Data Quarters Ended

Years Ended December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Rental operations revenues (1) $ 9,561

$ 8,490

$ 35,795

$ 34,660 Rental home operations expense (2) 1,390

1,334

5,189

5,647 Depreciation on rental homes (3) 2,540

2,282

10,091

9,732















Occupied rentals: (4)













New 1,919

1,716







Used 192

205







Total occupied rental sites 2,111

1,921









As of December 31, 2025

As of December 31, 2024 Cost basis in rental homes: (5) Gross

Net of

Depreciation

Gross

Net of

Depreciation New $ 252,004

$ 211,274

$ 213,605

$ 175,098 Used 14,234

11,157

12,201

8,187 Total rental homes $ 266,238

$ 222,431

$ 225,806

$ 183,285

______________________ 1. For the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, approximately $5.8 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included

in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 10-11. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters

ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 is included in Rental home income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 10-11. 2. Rental home operations expense is included in Rental home operating and maintenance in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations

on page 9. Rental home operations expense is included in Rental home operating and maintenance in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 10-11. 3. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 5. 4. Includes occupied rental sites as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. 5. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio.

Total Sites

(Unaudited) Summary of Total Sites as of December 31, 2025



Sites (1) MH sites 73,600 RV sites:

Annual 34,400 Seasonal 11,200 Transient 17,500 Marina slips 6,900 Membership (2) 26,000 Joint Ventures (3) 3,900 Total (4) 173,400

______________________ 1. MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina

sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those

Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient

RV and marina sites are sites without an annual or seasonal reservation and are available to be leased to customers on a short-term basis. 2. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 108,700 members. Includes approximately 6,000 sites rented on an annual basis. 3. Joint ventures have approximately 2,400 MH and RV annual sites and 1,500 transient sites. 4. Total does not foot due to rounding.

Membership Campgrounds - Select Data







Years Ended December 31, Campground and Membership Revenue (1) ($ in thousands, unaudited)

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025 Annual membership subscriptions

$ 58,251

$ 63,215

$ 65,379

$ 65,883

$ 69,266 Annual RV base rental income

$ 23,127

$ 25,945

$ 27,842

$ 29,282

$ 30,546 Seasonal/Transient RV base rental income

$ 25,562

$ 24,316

$ 20,996

$ 21,338

$ 19,959 Membership upgrade revenue

$ 11,191

$ 12,958

$ 14,719

$ 16,433

$ 12,412 Utility and other income

$ 2,735

$ 2,626

$ 2,544

$ 2,360

$ 2,390





















Membership Count



















Total Memberships (2)

125,149

128,439

121,002

113,553

108,731 Paid Membership Origination

23,923

23,237

20,758

19,539

17,150 Promotional Membership Origination

26,600

28,178

25,232

23,552

23,002 Membership Upgrade Volume (3)

4,863

4,068

3,858

4,086

5,945





















Campground Metrics



















Membership Campground Count

81

82

82

82

82 Membership Campground RV Site Count

25,100

25,800

26,000

26,000

26,000 Annual Site Count (4)

6,320

6,390

6,154

5,902

5,951

______________________ 1. Beginning in 2025, membership upgrade product offerings include two- to four-year term subscription products with increased annual dues. The revenue

associated with these subscription products is recognized as Annual membership subscriptions. 2. Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. 3. Upgraded memberships provide enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on

rental units, and potential access to additional properties. 4. Sites that have been rented by members for an entire year.

Market Capitalization













(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)





Capital Structure as of December 31, 2025





































Total

Common

Shares/Units

% of Total

Common

Shares/Units

Total

% of Total

% of Total

Market

Capitalization



















Secured Debt







$ 2,801

83.7 %



Unsecured Debt







545

16.3 %



Total Debt (1)







$ 3,346

100.0 %

21.6 %



















Common Shares 193,835,561

96.8 %











OP Units 6,448,705

3.2 %











Total Common Shares and OP Units 200,284,266

100.0 %











Common Stock price at December 31, 2025 $ 60.61















Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units







$ 12,139

100.0 %



Total Equity







$ 12,139

100.0 %

78.4 %



















Total Market Capitalization







$ 15,485





100.0 %

______________________ 1. Excludes Deferred financing costs, net of approximately $24.3 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Year Outstanding

Debt

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

% of Total

Debt

Weighted

Average

Years to Maturity















Secured Debt













2026 —

— %

— %

— 2027 —

— %

— %

— 2028 190,555

4.19 %

5.70 %

2.7 2029 270,697

4.92 %

8.09 %

3.7 2030 275,385

2.69 %

8.23 %

4.2 2031 233,198

2.45 %

6.97 %

5.4 2032 202,000

2.47 %

6.04 %

6.7 2033 341,089

4.83 %

10.19 %

7.8 2034 201,929

3.44 %

6.04 %

8.4 Thereafter 1,086,013

3.94 %

32.45 %

12.5 Total $ 2,800,866

3.77 %

83.71 %

8.3















Unsecured Term Loans













2026 —

— %

— %

— 2027 200,000

4.88 %

5.98 %

1.1 2028 —

— %

— %

— 2029 —

— %

— %

— 2030 240,000

4.74 %

7.17 %

4.4 Thereafter —

— %

— %

— Total $ 440,000

4.81 %

13.15 %

2.9















Total Secured and Unsecured $ 3,240,866

3.91 %

96.86 %

7.5















Line of Credit Borrowing (1) 105,000

5.36 %

3.14 %

—















Deferred financing costs, net (24,253)



























Total Debt, Net $ 3,321,613

4.11% (2)

100.00 %





















_____________________ 1. The floating interest rate on the line of credit is SOFR plus 0.10% plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the effective interest

rate on the line of credit borrowings was 5.36%. 2. Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of deferred

financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

The following Non-GAAP financial measures definitions do not include adjustments in respect to membership upgrade revenue: (i) FFO; (ii) Normalized FFO; (iii) EBITDAre; (iv) Adjusted EBITDAre; (v) Property operating revenues; (vi) Property operating expenses, excluding property management; and (vii) Income from property operations, excluding property management.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Insurance and other in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:



Quarters Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 100,462

$ 95,975

$ 386,492

$ 366,998 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends 8

8

16

16 Income allocated to non-controlling interests – Common OP Units 3,342

4,574

15,553

17,804 Consolidated net income 103,812

100,557

402,061

384,818 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 42

488

(6,520)

(6,248) Income tax benefit (2,145)

(115)

(3,273)

(354) (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (1,571)

668

(919)

2,466 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (17,386)

(19,275)

(86,034)

(117,732) Interest income (2,362)

(2,220)

(9,572)

(9,238) Income from other investments, net (2,698)

(1,414)

(8,772)

(8,274) Property management 19,354

18,803

80,784

78,114 Depreciation and amortization 52,991

50,493

208,895

203,879 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 12,693

13,103

60,335

84,771 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 6,170

6,689

26,512

27,644 General and administrative 9,025

8,235

37,510

38,483 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (1) (415)

(528)

(4,487)

(20,950) Other expenses 1,192

1,413

4,850

5,533 Early debt retirement —

5,803

—

5,833 Other items —

(6,800)

—

(6,800) Interest and related amortization 34,010

31,633

131,005

137,710 Income from property operations, excluding property management 212,712

207,533

832,375

799,655 Property management (19,354)

(18,803)

(80,784)

(78,114) Income from property operations $ 193,358

$ 188,730

$ 751,591

$ 721,541

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

____________________ 1. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 includes reversals for previously accrued debris removal and cleanup

costs related to hurricane events of $0.4 million. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes debris removal

and cleanup costs related to hurricane events of $0.6 million and insurance recovery revenue of $5.1 million, including $4.3 million for reimbursement of

capital expenditures.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:



Quarters Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Consolidated net income $ 103,812

$ 100,557

$ 402,061

$ 384,818 Interest income (2,362)

(2,220)

(9,572)

(9,238) Real estate depreciation and amortization 52,991

50,493

208,895

203,879 Other depreciation and amortization 1,192

1,413

4,850

5,520 Interest and related amortization 34,010

31,633

131,005

137,710 Income tax benefit (2,145)

(115)

(3,273)

(354) (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (1,571)

668

(919)

2,466 Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,743

1,992

10,028

8,013 EBITDAre 188,670

184,421

743,075

732,814 Other items (1) 900

(6,800)

900

(6,800) Early debt retirement —

5,803

—

5,833 Transaction/pursuit costs and other —

—

—

383 Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net 18

(637)

(4,207)

(22,101) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 189,588

$ 182,787

$ 739,768

$ 710,129

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2024 and 2025. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties in 2025 include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2024 and 2025, including six properties in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian and two properties in California that were impacted by storm and flooding events. The 2026 guidance reflects Non-Core properties in 2026, which includes properties not owned and operated during all of 2025 and 2026.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs. The fixed charges ratio is calculated by dividing the trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

______________________ 1. Represents expenses of $0.9 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and other income of $6.8 million

related to aged prepaid balances that were determined to no longer be liabilities during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:

(Unaudited) First Quarter 2026

Full Year 2026 Net income per Common Share $0.54 to $0.60

$2.06 to $2.16 Depreciation and amortization 0.27

1.07 Gain on sale of real estate and impairment, net —

— FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted(1) $0.81 to $0.87

$3.12 to $3.22 Other —

— Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted(1) $0.81 to $0.87

$3.12 to $3.22

______________________ 1. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

This press release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.

