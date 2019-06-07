Elsa Pataky Joins the Swisse Wellness Quest for Health and Happiness

"We're thrilled to have Elsa represent Swisse globally. Spending time with Elsa over the recent months filming the campaign, we've seen how she is truly authentic and natural in the way she lives her life," said Sarah Chibnall, H&H Group Director, Communications. "Elsa juggles children, family and career while looking after her health, which makes her an ideal person to represent our brand because she is challenged by many of the things we all deal with on a daily basis."

"Elsa grew up in Spain and always loved the idea of traveling the world. Her acting career has enabled her to do that, but she and Chris were drawn away from city life to live in Australia, and very close to nature," said Chibnall. "It's an authentic connection that she has to nature and a constant drive to live a healthier lifestyle – physically, mentally and as a family – that we admire."

Chibnall added, "This partnership reinforces in such a positive way the messages that we want to communicate to women, including our core belief that striving for, and living a healthier lifestyle brings a happier life. Elsa is already an inspiration to women in many parts of the world, and she embodies so many of our Swisse brand values – the importance of heritage; chasing your dreams and aspirations, being true to yourself, and living the best life you can create by making bold choices and putting your emotional, mental and physical health at the heart."

Pataky also expressed her excitement in becoming a global ambassador for Swisse. "Being outdoors and in nature is something that we continuously strive to do – me as an individual, but also as a family – and so the fit with Swisse is a great one that really highlights something that is important to both me and the brand. Filming at the waterfalls and with my horses in our hometown in Byron Bay with the Swisse team was an amazing experience and was also a great learning time for me to understand more about the brand and its products. I'm still getting to know all of the products, but I already have a few favorites that I use every day," Pataky said.

In addition to her husband, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa joins the team of Swisse ambassadors including highly-acclaimed Australian actress and long-term ambassador Nicole Kidman, Australian former international cricketer Ricky Ponting, international model, meditation expert and yoga guru Ash Hart, and celebrity trainer and founder of Training Mate Luke Milton.

"We are really proud that we are now in 12 countries (with many more to come in the next 24 months) but our home remains here in Australia," Chibnall added.

The global marketing campaign featuring Elsa will include television and advertising commercials, as well as content-led social media.

About Swisse

Swisse is Australia's No. 1 vitamin and supplement brand dedicated to making people healthier and happier through clinically evidenced natural health products and education. Established in the 1960s, Swisse offers an extensive range of vitamins and supplements containing premium-quality, natural ingredients based on decades of independently verified scientific research. Today, the Swisse product range stretches from top selling men's and women's multivitamins and dietary supplements, to sports nutrition, skincare and functional foods. Swisse products are currently available in the U.S, Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands, with plans to launch in up to 30 countries in the next five years.

For more information about the company and its products, visit swisse.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter .

