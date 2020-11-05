Elsa Ramo Nominated for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 Leaders in Law Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Founding Partner Elsa Ramo is a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's '2020 Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, states "the nominees have made great accomplishments within their organizations and communities and it is a privilege to recognize all the law professionals for their ongoing efforts and contributions in our Los Angeles market."

Ramo has represented over 150 films and 30 television scripted and unscripted series in 2020 alone, including Emmy award-winning shows and films which debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Ramo provides comprehensive legal services to producers, financiers, creators and owners of film, television and digital content and projects across a range of budgets and production levels. The firm's clients include Imagine Entertainment, Boardwalk Pictures, Inc., Scout Productions Inc., Laugh Out Loud Productions LLC, Campfire, Balboa Productions, The Jim Henson Co., Sykydance Media, Image Nation, Wild Canary Animation Inc., Rumble, Citizen Jones, and Solution Entertainment Group.

Ramo founded the firm in 2005 on the Universal Studios backlot after several clients approached her to handle their independent productions. Now as managing partner to the firm, she handles client matters as well as manages the firm's attorneys and packaging and sales department. The firm's original concentration was for traditionally financed independent films, but this past year the firm has handled financing, production and distribution legal for a variety of projects. 2020 transformed the firm's practice further to include representation of various forms of content providers who are negotiating deals with all subscription services including Disney+, Netflix, Apple and HBO Max.

Last week, Ramo Law was featured by the top legal publication in California, the Daily Journal, in its 2020 list of 'Top Boutique Law Firms.' Ramo Law's three partners were named to Variety's "Legal Impact Report" in both 2020 and 2019 and Ramo was recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Award" earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 finalists and winners will be unveiled at a virtual awards event on November 18th, 2020 at 2:00pm PST. Registration available here https://labusinessjournal.com/lil2020/.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

