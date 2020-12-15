Else Launches Child and Adult Nutrition R&D Division

The new state-of-the-art facility, will be home base for Else's early-age nutrition scientists, who will expand the Company's product portfolio through innovation that will bring healthier growth nutrition for children and adults worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQB: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company announces that as part of its mission to create real alternatives for parents who seek cleaner, whole, balanced and sustainable ways to nourish their children, that it has officially opened a new product research and development (R&D) division.

The newly expanded team of Else's nutrition scientists and engineers equipped with state of the art new lab in the north of Israel. The team will leverage the company's robust intellectual property (IP) portfolio and will use the innovation lab to develop future portfolio products spanning infant, toddler children and adult nutrition segments, as well as other food category segments. The facility's capabilities facilitate robust quality control throughout the production process.

"This marks an exciting milestone in the next phase of our growth, expanding on our capabilities as pioneers in the Plant-Based nutrition space," said Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "This innovation lab will serve as a springboard of new products and for years to come, and we're looking forward to continue delivering novel, Clean Label, Plant-Based consumers solutions globally," she added.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

