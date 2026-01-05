Else Nutrition Announces Appointment of Natie Zilberberg as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTC: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Natie Zilberberg as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective January 5, 2026. Mr. Zilberberg replaces Shay Shamir as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Mr. Zilberberg is an accomplished finance executive and Certified Accountant with over a decade of experience leading finance functions at high-growth, VC-backed companies across fintech, agrotech, and renewable energy. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Tomgrow, a VC-backed agrotech company, where he led strategic financial planning, strengthened internal controls, reduced reporting cycles, secured credit facilities, and positioned the company for growth and investor readiness. Previously, Mr. Zilberberg was Financial Controller at Salaryo, a fintech company providing credit solutions to U.S. SMEs, where he managed end-to-end financial operations, supported the company's lending business, and played a key role in raising tens of millions of dollars in equity and debt financing. Earlier in his career, he served as Finance Manager at Lahav Green Mountains, where he led the financial execution of a $30 million acquisition and oversaw post-transaction restructuring following the company's acquisition by Solegreen. Mr. Zilberberg began his career at Ernst & Young, auditing high-tech and financial services companies under US GAAP and IFRS.

"We're excited to have Natie join our leadership team as we look ahead to our next stage of growth," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. "His experience building strong financial foundations and supporting scaling companies will be a key asset as we continue to execute on our strategy. We would also like to thank Shay for his valuable contributions and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.