Else Nutrition Launches 12-Week Pilot in Canada with Multinational Wholesale Retailer

Pilot intended to serve as a beachhead for introduction of Kids Ready-to-Drink Shakes

in over 100 locations across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce a significant expansion of its retail footprint with the launch of a 12-week product pilot program with a notable, multinational wholesale retailer, which began this month.

Else's pilot program brings its innovative, Plant-Powered Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Kids Nutrition Shakes to select locations across Canada. This initial pilot, which spans 11 strategically selected warehouse locations, aims to validate demand, paving the way for a potential national rollout in 2025. To engage the wholesale retailer's members and introduce Else Nutrition's products, the program includes high-visibility endcap displays and product sampling demos across all pilot locations.

"We're thrilled to partner with this well-known wholesale retailer to provide families with easy access to clean, nutritious, and delicious options for their children," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "This 12-week pilot is a unique opportunity positioning us for potential expansion across Canada, as well as entry into the United States. We're looking forward to building on this momentum as we continue our strategic expansion and provide better alternatives to families globally."

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

Global Food Innovation Summit #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022 , Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

