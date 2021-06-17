Else Nutrition Pioneers & Launches First of its Kind Whole Foods Plant-Based Kids Complete Nutrition Protein Shakes, as an Alternative for Cow-Milk Options

ELSE Nutrition is on a mission to change the face of the early childhood nutrition market with sustainable, clean label, whole-food-based solutions, and to help the countless families struggling with dairy intolerance, and those embracing or looking to embrace a Plant-Based lifestyle. The ELSE shakes debut novel protein recipes derived from whole organic almonds, buckwheat and tapioca, which make up 95% of the product's composition. These clean, whole ingredients are minimally processed to preserve their fullest macro nutritional benefits.

This is the second product line launched by ELSE following its original toddler plant-based nutrition formula. ELSE plant-based protein shakes being launched are a Clean-Label, Complete Nutrition, Plant-Powered protein shakes focusing on kids three years old and older. The ELSE shakes can be used as a milk alternative, meal replacement, or served alongside meals, mixed into recipes such as smoothies, pancakes, muffins and much more.

"Getting kids to eat foods that benefit their growth is hard enough, let alone having to deal with food allergies, milk intolerance-and trying to lead a clean, natural lifestyle." said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "Our innovative processing method is a springboard for transforming plant-based eating, far beyond our current products. As part of executing on our overall strategy, we are thrilled to take this step with the introduction of our new complete nutrition drink for kids." She added.

Else's Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids aim to provide a substitute for cow milk. Packed full of protein, carbs, healthy fats and over 20 essential nutrients kids need to support their growth, the entire ELSE line is pediatrician approved. All Else products are minimally processed, derived from organic whole plant foods and free of dairy, whey, soy, corn syrup, artificial ingredients and preservatives. Nutrient and vitamin dense to help fill nutritional gaps without compromise, Else Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes for kids are available in either Dreamy Chocolate or Creamy Vanilla flavors and made with 50% less sugar than other kids nutrition shakes/drinks.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was ranked last Fall as the #1 top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

