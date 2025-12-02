Else Nutrition Secures Five-Year Renewal of Israel's Largest Health Fund Tender for Baby Feeding Solutions

Winning Five-Year Health Tender Reinforces Else's Leadership in Hospital-Grade Infant Feeding Accessories

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY) (OTC: BABYD) ("Else" or the "Company"), a global pioneer in whole-food, plant-based childhood nutrition for babies, toddlers, children and adults, today announced it has been re-awarded a five-year tender by Israel's largest Health Fund for its baby feeding accessories line. The renewal ensures continued nationwide supply of sterile and non-sterile baby bottles and disposable nipples to hospitals and maternity wards across Israel.

The tender renewal eliminates potential revenue risk from Else's Israeli business unit and secures a contract representing approximately 7% of the Company's 2024 revenue. It also reinforces the Company's long-standing leadership in hospital-grade infant feeding solutions.

"This renewal underscores the trust placed in Else's quality, reliability, and standards of care," said Hamutal Yitzhak, Co-Founder and CEO of Else Nutrition. "We are proud to continue serving Israeli hospitals and families at the earliest and most critical moments of life."

Else's baby feeding accessories are produced through established third-party manufacturing partners in Europe and Asia and supplied to institutional clients via independent logistics providers.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

